His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, received today His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, who is currently visiting the country at the head of a high-level official delegation to participate in the work of the World Government Summit in Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the outset of the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the World Summit of Governments in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, welcomed His Excellency President Sisi and the participation of Egypt, the guest of honor of the summit in its current version, whose work began today with the participation of a group of leaders of countries and heads of government from different countries. His Highness affirmed the UAE’s pride in the close brotherly ties between the two countries, which culminated in a strategic partnership that established comprehensive frameworks for constructive and fruitful cooperation in various vital sectors, including the field of developing government work, in light of the joint desire to advance the process of cooperation between the two countries and confirm its prosperity as an inspiring model. For Arab-Arab relations and joint government work.
The meeting dealt with the important goals that the World Government Summit seeks to achieve in an effort to join efforts towards finding innovative solutions that enable the region and the world to overcome all current challenges, maximize opportunities, and discover new horizons for comprehensive and sustainable development that serve the aspirations of peoples and confirm their opportunity to reach a better future, and strengthen the role of governments. And finding frameworks to raise the private sector’s contribution to advancing development efforts within the various vital sectors, in a way that guarantees a better future for humanity.
During the meeting, they reviewed the continuous development of the UAE-Egyptian strategic partnership in the field of government modernization and the opportunities it provided for the exchange of expertise and distinguished experiences in the field of government work, which resulted in a number of initiatives and projects keeping pace with the future directions of the Egyptian government, in a manner that supports the achievement of the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030, and contributes to promoting a culture of excellence. In government work and its dissemination, and the provision of government services that depend on continuous renewal with the application of standards for digital transformation of services.
They also discussed the overall developments on the global and regional arenas, and the requirements for strengthening joint Arab action, whether at the governmental level or in terms of creating more partnership opportunities between private sector institutions, which are a major partner in development, in order to reach new frameworks for cooperation that contribute to achieving The aspirations of the peoples of the region for progress, elevation and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation.
