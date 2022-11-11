His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has approved the National Tourism Strategy until 2031.

His Highness said in two tweets on Twitter: “Today, we adopted our national tourism strategy until the year 2031. Today, we are among the ten most important tourist destinations in the world, and our goal is to accelerate our competitiveness by attracting 100 billion dirhams as additional tourism investments for this vital sector, and reaching 40 million hotel guests in 2031.” .

He added: Tourism is an important part of diversifying our national economy, and an important tributary to consolidating our global competitiveness. Our airports received 22 million passengers in the first quarter of this year only, and our goal is for the tourism sector to contribute 450 billion dirhams of our GDP in 2031.