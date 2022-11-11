His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday launched the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which falls within the 50 projects as one of the biggest targets for the coming years, and aims to raise the country’s position as the best tourist identity around the world, and consolidate its position A leading tourist destination, built on tourism diversity, by taking advantage of the unique features and characteristics of the seven emirates of the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today we approved our national tourism strategy until 2031. Today, we are among the top 10 tourist destinations in the world, and our goal is to accelerate our competitiveness by attracting 100 billion dirhams as additional tourism investments to this vital sector, and reaching 40 million guests. My hotel in 2031.

His Highness added: “Tourism is an important part of diversifying our national economy, and an important tributary to consolidating our global competitiveness. Our airports received 22 million passengers in the first quarter of this year only, and our goal is for the tourism sector’s contribution to be 450 billion dirhams of our GDP in 2031.”

The National Tourism Strategy, which comes in partnership with various federal and local tourism authorities, national airlines, and a number of international institutions and international companies, aims to enhance the unified national tourism identity and support the integrated and well-established tourism system owned by the United Arab Emirates, in order to provide a distinguished experience for visitors. From all over the world, built on tourist diversity.

The strategy, through cooperation and coordination with a group of strategic partners from the public and private sectors, will implement its objectives in the coming years, including raising the contribution of the tourism sector to the GDP of the national economy to 450 billion dirhams, with an annual increase rate of 27 billion dirhams, and attracting new investments worth 100 billion dirhams for the tourism sector in the country, and attracting 40 million guests in hotel establishments.

The strategy includes the implementation of 25 initiatives and policies to support the development of the tourism sector in the country, based on four main directions: strengthening the national tourism identity, developing and diversifying specialized tourism products, building tourism capabilities, encouraging the entry of national cadres into the tourism sector, and increasing investments in various tourism sectors, including It enhances the country’s efforts in providing an attractive and safe national tourism environment, pioneering and integrated tourism services, diverse and unique destinations, and an advanced infrastructure for the tourism sector.

The strategy is expected to contribute in the coming years to raising the contribution of the tourism sector to the GDP of the national economy, enhancing the country’s tourism identity, promoting it in the tourism markets, encouraging tourism investment in the travel, aviation and hospitality sectors, creating new investment opportunities, and attracting more international companies. To the state’s markets, motivating national cadres to enter and participate in various tourism sectors, and developing tourism data and statistics.

Thanks to the forward-looking vision of the leadership, the UAE was able to make great strides in developing the tourism sector, as it is a major contributor to the sustainable economic diversification of the national economy for the next fifty years. related to the travel, aviation and hotel industries.

Through the new strategy, a new stage in the development and sustainable process of Emirati tourism will be launched, in accordance with international best practices, through the launch of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which contributes to consolidating the country’s leading position on the global travel and tourism map, in light of the goals and projects of the fifty.

The National Tourism Strategy 2031 comes in cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Economy and various local and federal authorities and institutions concerned with the tourism sector, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the General Civil Aviation Authority, Emirates airlines, and the Organization Global tourism, a number of international companies and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The UAE has succeeded in strengthening its position on the global tourism map, becoming one of the most important global tourist destinations, after it came among the top 10 globally in a number of global competitiveness indicators related to the tourism, travel and hotel sector in 2021, to reflect the increasing confidence in the national tourism sector and the leading reputation achieved by the tourism environment in the country, whether at the level of domestic tourism or by international tourists and visitors.

The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, stressed that the UAE has made great strides in developing the tourism sector, as it is a major contributor to sustainable economic diversification of the national economy for the next fifty years.

He added: “This sector has achieved qualitative leaps and strong and record growth rates, which have confirmed the country’s leadership in the main global competitive indicators related to the fields of travel, aviation and hospitality.”

He continued, “We will work continuously with our partners from various local and federal agencies and institutions concerned with the tourism sector, to implement the strategy’s objectives.”

