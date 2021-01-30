His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has approved a set of legal amendments that allow granting the Emirati citizenship and passport to investors, talented and specialized scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, intellectuals and their families.

His Highness said in a series of tweets, today through his official account on Twitter: “Under the directives of the President of the State, may God protect him, we adopted today legal amendments that allow granting the Emirati nationality and passport to investors, talented and specialized scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, intellectuals and their families .. The aim is to retain, attract and stabilize the minds that It contributes strongly to our development process .. “

His Highness added that the persons eligible to acquire the Emirati nationality will be nominated through the cabinet, local bureaus and executive councils … and clear criteria have been set for each category … and the law will allow these competencies to retain the other nationalities they hold … and our Emirati passport will maintain its leadership and global superiority.