His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved legal amendments allowing the granting of Emirati citizenship and passport to investors, talented and specialized scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, intellectuals and their families.

His Highness said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: Under the directives of the President of the State, may God protect him, today we adopted legal amendments that allow granting the Emirati nationality and passport to investors, talented and specialized scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, intellectuals and their families..the goal is to retain, attract and stabilize the minds that contribute strongly In our development march …

His Highness added, “The persons eligible to acquire the Emirati nationality will be nominated through the cabinet, local bureaus and executive councils … and clear criteria have been set for each category … and the law will allow these competencies to retain the other nationalities they hold … and our Emirati passport will maintain its leadership and global superiority.”





