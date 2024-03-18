Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of which His Highness reviewed the most important developments in the labor market in the country.





His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I chaired a Council of Ministers meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. At the beginning of it, we reviewed the most important developments in the labor market in the country… as the UAE ranked first in the world in the number of labor disputes according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook and the first Also globally in its ability to attract talent according to the Prosperity Index and third globally in digital skills… Today we have more than 7 million employees in all sectors under the umbrella of unemployment insurance, and 98.8% of our workforce is within the workers’ protection insurance system.”

His Highness continued: “During the Cabinet meeting, we also reviewed the results of the “300 billion” project… which we launched in 2021 to reach the industrial sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams in our domestic product by 2031… as the contribution currently reached 197 billion dirhams in our output, up from 132 billion. …We are on the right path to achieving the goal, God willing.. Since the launch of the National Content Program, which aims to introduce the national product into our industrial products, national spending has increased to reach 67 billion dirhams in 2023… Developing the industrial sector represents a major national economic priority.. and we are following this file. By providing many incentives for the growth of the sector.”

His Highness added: “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we adopted a national policy for trading and manufacturing biofuels in the country in a way that supports our trends in providing clean, sustainable, and low-carbon energy sources… Today we also approved an amendment to the executive regulations of the federal law regarding citizenship and passports… and we decided that it is permissible to extend the validity period of the passport.” Emirati travel from 5 to 10 years for those aged 21 years and above… The new amendments include more facilities and comprehensive digital services that will be provided by the relevant authorities.”