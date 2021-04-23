His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to transforming climate change challenges into future opportunities for the next generation, and the country’s readiness to work closely with the United States of America, the international community and the private sector to achieve a leap. Quality in the global response to climate change.

In his speech during the Leaders’ Summit on Climate, hosted by the United States of America, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum explained that the UAE, despite being a major producer of oil, made a strategic decision 15 years ago to invest in renewable energy and low-carbon technology. His Highness praised the great progress the UAE has made in the clean energy sector.

He said, “Today we have two solar energy stations among the largest in the world, and we are working on establishing a third plant that will be the largest independent solar energy station in the world. The UAE will also host the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).”

Regarding the UAE’s efforts and support to spread clean and renewable energy globally, His Highness said: “We have invested in successful renewable energy projects in 70 countries around the world through soft loans because we believe that this type of energy is the ideal future for humanity.”

His Highness indicated that the UAE is the first country in the Middle East region to implement technologies for carbon capture, use and storage, and that its oil sector is the lowest in the world in carbon emissions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the UAE’s participation with a group of active partners to launch the Agricultural Climate Innovation Project, which is a new initiative to support research, development and innovation in food systems over the next five years.

In the conclusion of his speech, His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation to work for climate as an urgent issue and a major global challenge. Countries as a team to preserve the planet for future generations, the cost will be much greater in the future … The UAE is committed to an approach of cooperation and joint action for the sake of the climate … Today we are facing a new global opportunity led by President Joe Biden, and we look forward to working together so that we can all benefit Of the great opportunities this challenge generates. ”

The Leaders’ Climate Summit is a key stop before the convening of the Conference of States Parties (COP26) in Glasgow next November, as it aims to increase opportunities for achieving concrete practical results in global climate action during the conference.