Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that “activity is a way of life,” indicating the importance of practicing sport in its various forms.

His Highness said, through a video within the hashtag # Leadership Flashes, which he posted on his account on the social networking site “Instagram”: “I want my people to have a high physical fitness … the elderly and young alike.”

His Highness added: “If your physical fitness is good, then it will be useful, and now you must be the best and not sit idle, otherwise you will be out of the race and you will turn into lazy and you will be miserable.”