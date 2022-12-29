Mohammed Al-Jeddawi (Abu Dhabi)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, an inspiring leader who races against time for the elevation and progress of his country, with his relentless pursuit of excellence, creativity, development and sustainability, to place Dubai and the UAE among the first centers in the world in various fields . His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a leader who makes the future and does not wait for it, followed in the footsteps of the founding fathers in the paths of construction and progress, while aiming to achieve the best for the UAE, which writes every day new stories of success in all fields under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Head of state, may God protect him. Here is a review of the most prominent laws, decrees and decisions issued by His Highness during the year 2022, as well as the programs and initiatives launched by him that contribute to achieving the country’s progress and development in all fields, as well as achieving stability and happiness for the citizen and resident of the Emirates.

On January 4, 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Nawabigh Al Arab” initiative, the largest Arab movement led by the Museum of the Future, and on January 10, His Highness issued Law No. (3) of 2022 regarding the rights of persons with disabilities in the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness presided over the first meeting of 2022 of the Council of Ministers, on January 14, and approved the executive regulations for the Law Regulating Labor Relations and the Industrial Property Law, and on January 17, His Highness honored the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Award within its 2022 session, and on January 26, His Highness witnessed a summit in Abu Dhabi that brought together the leaders of the UAE and Bahrain. And Egypt to discuss joint cooperation and regional issues.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the “fiftieth graduation ceremony” at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 9, which included the graduation of 706 male and female students from the Abu Dhabi Police College, the Dubai Police Academy, and the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences. On February 17, His Highness issued Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations, and the Cabinet, headed by His Highness, approved the decision to allow the trading of shares of cooperative societies in the financial markets.

Museum of the future

His Highness inaugurated the Museum of the Future on February 22, and on February 28 launched the first operational phase of the “Digital School” in 5 countries: Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Mauritania and Colombia, so that more than 20,000 students will benefit from it in the first year.

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

On June 13, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Arab cultural beacon, which includes 9 specialized libraries, more than one million paper and digital books, and 6 million research theses.

On June 15, His Highness received the work team of the Emirates mission to explore the moon, which is the Arab scientific mission, the first of its kind, and His Highness signed a part of the parts of the vehicle bearing the name “Explorer Rashid”, and on the same day he directed the distribution of 3 million books to thousands of schools in the Arab world. To support reading, following the inauguration of His Highness, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. On June 20, His Highness announced the opening of “Expo City Dubai” in early October 2022, the new destination in the Emirate of Dubai, and the latest model for future cities.

Mother Teresa Award

In July 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice, in honor of His Highness’ work and achievements in protecting the environment, preserving its natural resources, and adopting the principles of sustainable development.

On July 7, the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness, approved a sabbatical leave for self-employment for citizens working in the government who wish to run their own businesses, and approved housing loans worth 2.4 billion dirhams for the next six months, with 500 beneficiaries per month. On July 27, the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness, approved the establishment of the National Committee. Public health and the re-formation of the Health Council headed by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and the membership of a number of government and private agencies.

Competitiveness indicators

On August 1, the Cabinet, headed by His Highness, approved the formation of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, headed by Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, as Vice-Chairman of the Committee.

On August 11, His Highness approved the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as head of the Arab Youth Center, in conjunction with the activities of the International Youth Day, and on August 21, His Highness issued Law No. (6) of 2022 regarding the Dubai Media Corporation.

On September 11, His Highness presided over the cabinet meeting, and the country’s competitiveness and development indicators were reviewed, a new law for partnership between the public and private sectors was approved, and the temporary license for the first cargo plane in the region that was fully powered by clean electric energy and without any emissions was approved.

Union budget

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the cabinet meeting on October 10, approved the general budget plan for the federation for the years 2023-2026, with a total estimated expenditure of 252.3 billion dirhams. On October 12, His Highness launched a national program to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in all sectors, and the program aims to develop 1,000 technological projects in many major productive sectors at the state level until 2031, and includes the establishment of national centers for industrial empowerment, and aims to export advanced Emirati technological products worth 15 billion. dirhams annually.

balanced development

The Cabinet, chaired by His Highness, approved a budget of 12 billion dirhams for housing loans, the Sheikh Zayed Program for the coming years, and a council to establish balanced development for the regions. On March 5, His Highness witnessed the “Union Fortress 8” military parade, which was carried out by the armed forces in the southern region of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, and on March 9, His Highness issued the first law of its kind to regulate virtual assets.

On April 18, the Cabinet, headed by His Highness, approved the executive regulations of the Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners, with the aim of strengthening the UAE’s position as an ideal destination for living, working and investing, and supporting the process of sustainable economic growth.

On May 9, the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness approved a new housing policy and a financing program for housing loans at a cost of 11.5 billion dirhams, in addition to a number of initiatives, legislation and policies aimed at further developing the government work system in the country.

On June 2, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (5) of 2022 establishing the “Dubai Media Council”, with the aim of unifying media efforts in the emirate to adopt a comprehensive vision and effective strategy at the local, regional and international media levels.

Arab Reading Challenge

On November 10, His Highness crowned Sham al-Bakour, from Syria, as the champion of the Arab Reading Challenge, in Dubai, after a record participation of more than 22 million students. On November 11, His Highness launched the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which is part of the fifty projects as one of the largest targets for the coming years, and aims to make the contribution of the tourism sector 450 billion dirhams of the GDP in 2031.

Under the leadership of His Highness, the Council of Ministers approved, on November 13, the holding of the annual meetings of the UAE government, in the presence of the most important 500 federal and local officials, on November 22 in the capital, Abu Dhabi. A number of decisions, policies, initiatives, and legislation aimed at further developing government work were adopted.

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated on November 21 the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the Federal National Council.

“We are the UAE 2031”

On November 22, His Highness witnessed the launch of “We Are the Emirates 2031”, which constitutes a new vision and a national action plan through which the UAE will complete its development path for the next decade, and about the next fifty years. On November 23, His Highness witnessed the launch of the “Emirates Villages” project, worth one billion dirhams, aimed at Developing a sustainable development model, and creating economic and investment opportunities that achieve social stability and a decent life.

On December 4, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the third session of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, during his presidency of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which was held in the Al-Zawra Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Ajman.

Humanitarian aid

On March 17, His Highness directed urgent humanitarian aid to relief civilians affected by the war in Ukraine, and on April 27, His Highness contributed 400 million meals to the conclusion of the “One Billion Meals” campaign to provide food support to the needy in 50 countries.

On September 1, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to send urgent aid worth 50 million dirhams to those affected by the floods in Pakistan, which swept a third of its territory.

Arabian Summit

On November 1, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum headed the UAE delegation to the work of the Arab Summit, which kicked off in Algiers. On November 6, His Highness approved the awarding of the Expo 2020 Dubai Medal to 40,000 participants from all sectors, who contributed to the success of the UAE’s hosting of the global event.

«Expo 2020 Dubai» .. Connecting minds

During the “Expo 2020 Dubai” activities, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was keen to continue the inspection visits to the pavilions of the countries participating in the Expo, and to receive kings, heads of state and senior officials and meet with them at the Expo headquarters. 2020 Dubai”, and discussed bilateral relations with many state officials and ways to develop strategic partnerships between the UAE and their countries.

And “Expo 2020 Dubai” was launched on the first of October 2021 and concluded its activities at the end of March 2022, as the UAE opened its arms to receive the world in exceptional and unprecedented circumstances, so that “Expo 2020 Dubai” for 6 months constituted the world’s largest gateway to pass towards a healthy world, with the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating The Future »The UAE launched a new global journey of collective international action, in order to establish a prosperous and sustainable future for all humanity.

Expo 2020 Dubai was an icon and symbol of the success of the Emirati soft power and its ability to influence and its active presence in various countries, societies and cultures around the world. The world is witnessing it in various fields and coming up with recommendations and proposals that draw a road map towards a more stable, developed and prosperous world.

The event hosted dozens of global summits at various levels, in which senior decision-makers and experts from different countries of the world participated.

The volume of Expo 2020 Dubai visits, which approached 25 million visits from various countries of the world, confirmed the UAE’s position as a global incubator for tolerance and coexistence. It also embodied the volume of international confidence in the UAE as an oasis of security and stability in the region in which the values ​​of justice, transparency and respect for law prevail.