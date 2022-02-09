His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said a year ago today, a group of Emirati Arab youth managed to break down imaginary barriers that we cannot compete with the world in space.. Every year and Arab youth are one thousand A good. His Highness pointed out that the Emirati Arab youth were able to break down imaginary barriers that we cannot compete with the world in space.

His Highness said on Twitter: “A year before today, the probe of hope arrived on Mars… the Arabs arrived for the first time in their history to the red planet… and the aspirations of our people reached new horizons.”

His Highness added: “A year before today, a group of Emirati Arab youth managed to break down imaginary barriers that we cannot compete with the world in space… Every year and Arab youth are a thousand thousand good.”