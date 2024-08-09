His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, posted a tweet on the “X” platform under the hashtag “#Life_Taught_Me” in which he said: “There is no true leader who does not represent a true role model for those around him.. a role model in his actions, words and thoughts. In fact, I can say that what remains of a role model leader are words, actions and thoughts.”

His Highness added in a video attached to the post: “A positive role model is essential to the success of any leader, and it is the fastest and most powerful way to learn. People do not look at your words as much as they look at your actions and behavior.”

His Highness continued, “A true leader does not close the door between himself and the people, nor does he isolate himself from his audience, but rather becomes part of real life, the life of the field.”

