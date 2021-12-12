Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the organizational success of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, and His Highness stressed that the race represents a strong return to major global events in the UAE, explaining that he enjoyed the atmosphere Competition and enthusiasm. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “From the Yas circuit in the capital, among tens of thousands of followers in the circuit, and tens of millions behind the screens, I enjoyed yesterday (today) the atmosphere of competition and enthusiasm. For the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, an amazing race, a beautiful organization, a strong return to major international events from the UAE.”