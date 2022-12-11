The United Arab Emirates, “Explorer Rashid”, launched its latest new space mission as part of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, which represents a pioneering national project in the space sector and a historic station that represents the first Emirati and Arab mission to land on the moon, if successful.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the aspirations of the UAE in the field of space continue to achieve and achieve its goals by reaching high levels of achievement, empowering its cadres to develop the best national space sector, and consolidating its position. The developed country in terms of the space sector and its industry globally.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on this occasion, “A new station for our country… A new station for our cadres and youth… A new station in the human journey to explore the moon.” His Highness also said, “The explorer Rashid is part of an ambitious space program for the UAE… that began with Mars.” Passing by the moon, reaching Venus, our goal is to impart knowledge, develop our capabilities, and add a scientific footprint in human history.” His Highness added, “Reaching the moon is reaching a station in the ambitious development march of a country and people who do not put a ceiling on them.. and do not know what is impossible before them. And the next is higher and greater, God willing.”
This came during His Highness’s follow-up from the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, the launch process of the explorer Rashid, which represents the first Arab project for the moon, the duration of his journey reaches approximately 140 days in an orbital journey for the vehicle to reach the moon during April 2023. Along with His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul, Vice President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, and His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.
Emirates project to explore the moon.The Emirates project to explore the moon is a national project that falls under the new strategy (2031-2021) launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. To him, God willing, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the builder of the modern renaissance of Dubai.
The Rashid explorer, which is among the most advanced vehicles, was designed and developed by Emirati engineers from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center team. Which will contribute to paving the way for humanity to achieve more qualitative developments in the fields of science, technology, communication technologies, and robotics.
scientific goals.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has identified a set of scientific goals for the explorer Rashid, which lead to the achievement of the mission’s goals in the development of basic sciences, including geology. Photoelectricity, surface charges, and dust particle transmission.
The project also supports a number of scientific goals in engineering sciences and materials for technological devices, including testing materials on site in preparation for future missions, as well as supporting scientific aspects in the field of lunar navigation, mission operations and planning. The explorer Rashid was carried aboard the Hakuto-R lander. , which was developed by the Japanese company “iSpace”, which was launched from Florida today, and is expected to reach the surface of the moon within approximately 140 days, while the mission will pass through seven basic stages, including the launch stage, low orbit, the navigation stage, and the arrival stage of the explorer, And the stage of landing the explorer, its operation, navigation on the lunar surface, the stage of starting operations on the surface, the stage of hibernation, and finally the stage of stopping operations. The landing of the explorer Rashid is expected on the near side of the moon at a site known as the Atlas crater in Mare Frigoris. Where the world will be waiting for this moment when the UAE is trying to accomplish another daring space mission after the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars. On this occasion, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said: “Coinciding with the UAE entering its 51st year, the launch of Explorer Rashid with success, this operation that introduced the UAE into history in the field of space missions to the moon and started a new era in the UAE space sector, as the Emirates project to explore the moon embodies the spirit of innovation and scientific progress of our country according to the vision of the leadership that supports ambition and scientific achievement.” Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Salem said Humaid Al-Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center: “The scene of launching the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon is like a dream that has come true. “I congratulate all members of the mission crew. We now look forward to landing on the moon and completing the goals of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, which will contribute to the achievement of future explorations and many more.” Design and Features of the Explorer. Asher is one of the most advanced and sophisticated vehicles that reach the surface of the moon, as it relies on solar panels, and carries 4 cameras, including two basic cameras, a microscopic camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the surface. The moon, as explorer Rashid considers it, is actually two years ahead of its original launch schedule. The explorer will test technical devices and equipment that are being tested for the first time, in order to determine the efficiency of their work in the harsh lunar environment, and to test the capabilities of the Emirates before launching on manned exploratory missions to Mars. During the trial period, the explorer will collect data related to scientific issues such as the origin of the solar system, our planet, and life.
