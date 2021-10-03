Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his sincere welcome to the distinguished Gulf participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that the prominent Gulf presence in the major global event, and with its first meeting in The Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, represents an important window from which the world learns about our authentic Gulf culture, ancient heritage and civilizations deeply rooted in history, as well as introducing the world to our ambitions and the accompanying projects, initiatives, programs and innovations in which the Arab Gulf states confirm their keenness to achieve advanced leadership positions in various fields.

His Highness said: “The holding of (Expo) for the first time in the Gulf region, with the participation of 192 countries, is a great opportunity to build more bridges of interaction with the world. We have a great civilization and a rich cultural heritage from which we launch with strength and endless ambition for the future… and what we see of pioneering Gulf projects and achievements. Heralds a promising future and a bright tomorrow based on the human being and whose goal is to achieve his advancement and happiness.”

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai” on the third day of its holding, and the visit included inspecting the pavilions of a number of brotherly and friendly participating countries, namely: The Kingdom of Bahrain The State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Federal Republic of Russia. His Highness said on Twitter: “During my tour today also in the Russian pavilion and the Uganda pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai … welcome to the cultures and peoples of the world.” His Highness continued, “Today, while I received Rwandan President Paul Kagame at Expo 2020 Dubai, our international relations are getting stronger with the international exhibition that brings the world together.”

create opportunities

During the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his companions to the pavilion in which the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain participates, His Highness was briefed on the content of the pavilion, which is located in the “Opportunities” area, and reviews the concept of density, as the Kingdom is known to have one of the highest population density rates in the world, and its role As a catalyst for creating promising opportunities, through an innovative engineering design that reflects the spirit of the future, which “Expo” seeks to draw its features, with the meeting of creative energies from around the region and the world under one roof in Dubai.

His Highness listened to an explanation of the most important components of the pavilion, through which Bahrain aims to introduce important aspects of its heritage by reviewing traditional professions such as the textile industries, as well as the pavilion’s focus, during the months of October and November 2021, on the Kingdom’s relationship with the sea, highlighting the recorded “pearl path” On the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as reviewing Bahrain’s history with pearl fishing, which constitutes one of the important features of the heritage of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf region in general, while the Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones is also participating across the pavilion, which brought part of its pearl laboratories to the Kingdom’s pavilion in «Expo» to introduce Bahrain’s efforts to preserve this important component of its ancient heritage, while the main space in the pavilion is an open area for experiments and innovations.

The future is now

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to visit the pavilion of the sisterly State of Qatar at Expo 2020 Dubai, where His Highness was briefed on the details of Qatari participation through its pavilion bearing the slogan “The Future is Now” and located in the “Opportunities” area, through which it sheds light On the achievements made in light of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the projects it contains, as well as highlighting its hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

His Highness listened to information about the most prominent goals that the State of Qatar seeks to achieve through its participation in the Dubai Expo, the most important of which is shedding light on the diversity of the Qatari economy, introducing its investment climate, highlighting the cultural component and its connection to the present and future, as well as addressing vital topics such as Investing in human capital, environment, urban development, natural resources, industrial transformations, green economy, education and others.

Define the future

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour of Expo 2020 Dubai also included the pavilion of the Russian Federation, for which the slogan “Creative Mind – Defining the Future” was chosen. His Highness was briefed on the content of the pavilion that combines the promotional nature of economic opportunities. And investment and awareness of Russian heritage and culture, in addition to shedding light on the distinguished Russian achievements in the fields of industry, science, and technology.

The explanation given to His Highness during his visit to the pavilion included the features of the various activities that will be organized through it throughout the participation period, which includes more than 50 diverse events on various topics including energy, finance and investment, urbanization, space, transportation, climate, education, medicine and health care, In addition to hosting, from December 3 to 5, 2021, the pavilion will host the “Russia Forum”, an international conference dedicated to investments and prospects for international trade cooperation with Russia.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for all the creative thought and advanced ideas he witnessed in the direction of strengthening the link between peoples’ past and present in order to chart the features of a promising future that would enable them to rise to the highest levels of progress and prosperity.

It is noteworthy that the Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest and oldest of its kind in the world, kicked off on the first of this October and will continue until March 31, 2022, with the participation of 192 countries, in addition to a wide participation of major institutions, bodies and international organizations, and it is held under the slogan ” Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” and focuses on three main themes: sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

New Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his companions also visited the pavilion of the sisterly State of Kuwait, where His Highness watched the distinguished content of the pavilion under the slogan “New Kuwait .. New Opportunities for Sustainability”, which Kuwait aimed to emphasize a set of important messages In the forefront of which is the consolidation of the concepts of environmental preservation and sustainability, in line with the vision of “New Kuwait 2035”, where the building of the pavilion came as a translation of this vision, and that trend with its construction using recyclable materials.

During the visit, His Highness watched the huge panoramic screen that tops the pavilion, through which important stations in the history of the sisterly State of Kuwait are reviewed, and listened to an explanation about the distinguished Kuwaiti participation, which is one of the largest foreign participations of the sisterly State of Kuwait in terms of size and level of activities, and through the pavilion built in The “Sustainability” area at Expo 2020 Dubai, whose design was inspired by the Kuwaiti environment and its distinctive basic elements, while the pavilion’s content expresses Kuwait’s journey from its ancient past to its promising future, as well as reviewing important aspects of Kuwaiti cultural and creative life.