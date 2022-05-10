His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the fifth meeting of the Dubai Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and First Vice President of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council.

During the meeting, His Highness announced a package of decisions and transformational projects in support of Dubai’s vision and direction to continue its development journey, redouble efforts, accelerate achievements and make developmental leaps that contribute to providing a better life for its citizens, residents and visitors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Today I chaired a meeting of the Dubai Council at the Executive Office at Emirates Towers. Our first decision was to establish a “Higher Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs” headed by Hamdan bin Mohammed.. The committee will oversee the development of files of social and development services for citizens.”

His Highness said, “The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs aims to raise the quality of life of our citizens to be the best in the world, to provide opportunities for our youth, and to work to consolidate our community, family and population stability in the long term.”

His Highness added, “The goal of economic development in our country is to provide a decent life for our people… The committee’s goal is to achieve this goal in the fastest and best way.”

His Highness also said, “We decided today, during the Dubai Council meeting, to work on a comprehensive restructuring of Dubai Municipality and transform it into specialized institutions and a single regulatory body. The new restructuring aims to create economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams and raise the quality of services by 20% during the coming period.”

His Highness said, “Dubai Municipality is the oldest department in Dubai.. we have had leaders in government work.. and have successfully managed during the last period the municipal affairs in the emirate.. and today we have a new model for future cities that we need to keep pace with.. and the secret to maintaining our competitiveness is our ability to keep pace with changes and meet new global ambitions.

His Highness added, “As we decided today, during the Dubai Council meeting, to restructure the Dubai Land Department… the goal is to consolidate the leadership of our real estate sector globally… by enhancing transparency… developing governance… and increasing foreign investment in this vital economic sector… and we are optimistic about the new positive changes.” .

His Highness said, “During the meeting, we decided today, during the meeting, a new system to ensure the sustainability of family businesses in the emirate… A center for family businesses will be established to help them build systems that guarantee their continuity for at least 100 years… and another center for arbitration and dispute resolution for them… and the development of 4 new legal systems to ensure flexibility.” Legislation that achieves long-term development sustainability for these companies.

His Highness said, “We also decided today during the meeting to establish a committee headed by Hamdan bin Mohammed to oversee all future technological developments in the field of the digital economy in the emirate… The committee’s first project will be the preparation of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy during the next two months… The digital economy holds huge opportunities for Dubai’s future… and we We are betting on him very strongly.”

His Highness added, “Today, at the Dubai Council meeting, we adopted a new vision for the residential neighborhoods for citizens in the emirate… for these neighborhoods and suburbs to provide economic opportunities for their people… and for their social and residential environment to be of the highest quality in the world. Al-Mizhar and Hatta and submitted it for approval.”

His Highness said, “We have also assigned the Infrastructure Commissioner, Brother Mattar Al Tayer, to develop an integrated plan to develop the countryside and wilds of Dubai, such as Al-Habbab, Al-Lusili, Al-Faqa’, Al-Marmoom, and others…and transform them into development areas and prominent tourist and cultural destinations…and improve the level of their services…and involve their people to take advantage of the economic opportunities that they will provide.”

His Highness added, “Today, agreements for the performance of the infrastructure track managers were also signed with the Infrastructure Commissioner. They are the Dubai Municipality, the Land Department and the Housing Program. They have great tasks and quick positive changes. We count on them to achieve our ambitions during the coming period.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “The Dubai Council aims to lead the transformational projects in the Emirate. Our decisions today are big, important, future and bear good for our citizens. And my dependence, after God Almighty, on Hamdan and Maktoom in following up on all these new transformations that will chart a better and more beautiful future for our future generations, God willing.” .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Dubai will be the best city in the world to live, work and invest…and continuous government development is the only guarantee to achieve this goal and stay ahead of competitiveness.”

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that government development in Dubai is continuing… and has two parallel tracks… providing the best economic environment in the world… and providing the best life for our citizens in the world… and its wings are Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoom bin Mohammed.

His Highness added, “The primary goal of development is to ensure the best quality of life for our citizens in the world… I have great confidence in the committee led by Hamdan bin Mohammed to achieve this goal. We give good tidings to our people that our future is much better, God willing.”

The Dubai Council meeting included the formation of the “Higher Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs” headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide all means of support to citizens, and the formation of a supreme committee headed by His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai to prepare the Dubai Metaverse Strategy and to supervise all future technological developments in the emirate, and to adopt A comprehensive restructuring of Dubai Municipality to achieve the goals and future directions of the emirate, and the adoption of a comprehensive restructuring of the Land Department.

The meeting also witnessed the adoption of Dubai’s agenda for the sustainability of family businesses with the aim of promoting these companies for the next 100 years, and the launch of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future residential neighborhoods for citizens to include Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Mizhar and Hatta. Assigning the Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure Track to present a plan to develop the countryside and wilds of Dubai and turn them into sustainable development areas.

Formation of the “Higher Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs” headed by Hamdan bin Mohammed.

In detail, during the meeting, the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs was approved, which aims to provide all means of support to citizens of all categories and age groups through a specific work strategy based on a set of axes that concern everything related to citizens and ensure the achievement of the goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al muffled for this file optimally.

The committee will also follow up on the social services file with the concerned authorities and ensure the provision of advanced and integrated services to citizens, in addition to launching and approving a comprehensive set of initiatives.

A higher committee to oversee technological developments in Dubai

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the formation of a committee under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to oversee all future technological developments in the field of the digital economy and to ensure that Dubai keeps pace with all technical developments. His Highness assigned the committee to develop the Dubai Metaverse strategy during The next two months will establish Dubai as a global hub for new metaverse technology.

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aim to make Dubai one of the best cities in the world in terms of adopting, testing, developing and applying “Metaverse” technologies, foreseeing promising economic opportunities, focusing on identifying positive and innovative practices, and developing digital infrastructure to keep pace with global digital transformations.

The committee’s objectives include enhancing legal and legislative readiness for the radical changes that the world will witness in the coming years thanks to these technologies and supporting the emirate’s ability to absorb them in a consistent manner to accelerate growth in various sectors.

Dubai Municipality restructuring

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a new and comprehensive structure for Dubai Municipality, which supports Dubai’s priorities, future directions and development plans in various sectors, and at the same time keeps pace with various developments and global changes.

The new restructuring aims to achieve a number of goals, including transforming Dubai Municipality into specialized institutions managed with the mentality of the private sector and providing services of the highest quality, enhancing keeping pace with new global changes in the areas of environment, climate change, circular economy and others, enhancing partnership opportunities with the private sector and creating economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams within five years, reducing operational costs by 10% and raising the quality of services by 20%.

Comprehensive restructuring of the Land Department

During the meeting, the comprehensive restructuring of the Land Department was approved with the aim of enhancing Dubai’s leadership and competitiveness in the real estate sector, and raising operational efficiency by no less than 20%.

This step comes as an essential part of Dubai’s strategy that aims to continue its pivotal role as one of the most important real estate development destinations in the world and to continue to support the sector, which has always been strongly present in the process of civilized development witnessed by the emirate and which immortalized the name of Dubai as one of the most beautiful cities in the world because of its icons. Architectural and urban filled with areas of the city and its neighborhoods.

The adoption of the Dubai Agenda for the sustainability of family businesses for 100 years

The agenda aims to provide all the necessary factors to ensure the sustainability of family businesses for the next 100 years to ensure their effective economic contribution to the future of the emirate, and to issue a unified law for the sustainability of family businesses that meets all legislative requirements.

According to the agenda, the “Dubai Center for Family Businesses” will be established as a central entity under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber, where the center is concerned with the sustainability of family businesses in Dubai and provides all services that ensure their sustainability, and the adoption of 4 new and practical legal systems for the governance of family businesses (such as the nuclear endowment, trust, and family foundation). and limited liability companies) to ensure their sustainability and enhance their ability to deal with various economic situations and conditions. As part of the agenda, a special center for settling family disputes through arbitration and mediation will be established.

Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future residential neighborhoods for citizens

The meeting witnessed the launch of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future residential neighborhoods for citizens, as the first phase includes four areas of Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Mizhar and Hatta, and announcing the details and plans within a month.

The vision depends on developing greater partnerships with the private sector to provide commercial and investment opportunities for the people of these neighborhoods in order to create the best social environment in the world for the residents of these areas. The vision aims to make the neighborhoods of Dubai and its suburbs the best in the world. Urban planning and quality of life by working on submitting final studies and announcing the details within a month.

Develop the countryside and wilds of Dubai as development areas

During the Dubai Council meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the launch of a new development project for the emirate aimed at developing the countryside and wilds of Dubai and transforming them into development areas and cultural, tourist and environmental destinations, and the consolidation of a unique media identity for each of them to support its development agenda and potential opportunities.

The project includes a number of areas such as Al Faqa, Al Lisaili, Al Habbab, Al Marmoum, Al Awir, Margham, and others. It will support and enable development projects in the Dubai countryside to upgrade the level of services and facilities there, and involve the people of the areas in economic opportunities and integrate them into the economic movement to develop their areas.

Signing performance agreements for senior leaders in Dubai

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and First Vice President of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, witnessed on the sidelines of the meeting. The signing of the first package of performance agreements for senior leaders in the Emirate of Dubai in the track of infrastructure, urban planning and quality of life, where the agreements were signed by HE Mattar Al Tayer, in his capacity as Commissioner-General of the track of infrastructure, urban planning and quality of life, with HE Omar Bushahab, in his capacity as Executive Director of the Foundation Mohammed bin Rashid Housing, His Excellency Daoud Al-Hajri, in his capacity as the Director General of Dubai Municipality, and His Excellency Sultan bin Mejren, in his capacity as the Director General of the Department of Lands and Properties.

The agreements include the main targets for the specified time period and the strategic projects that directors of departments, bodies and institutions are assigned to implement projects and achieve performance indicators and the future vision of the emirate, with the aim of directing, focusing and doubling efforts towards achieving the emirate’s vision to be the best city in the world.

The agreements represent a performance charter for leaders in order to enhance the principle of accountability and responsibility in the Dubai government and to consolidate the highest principles and standards of professional conduct, and they are a performance to consolidate the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in government work, as a government centered on people and working efficiently, with transparency, flexibility and competitiveness of the private sector.

The agreements include pledges to leaders about responsibility towards the Dubai government, its leaders and people, commitment to an ethical model of integrity and transparency, optimal use of public money and resources, working as a team, communicating with the public and taking to the field, adopting flexibility, proactiveness and continuous development, and working to empower employees, create leaders and create better A work environment, working on reviewing, developing and updating legislation, policies and work systems, presenting initiatives, and submitting performance reports periodically, as well as a commitment to the sustainability of Dubai’s leadership and competitiveness.







