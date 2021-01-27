Dubai (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE concluded the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, as the first unified campaign for domestic tourism at the state level, which represented success in various measures. And a distinguished result of the efforts and cooperation of all tourism authorities in it, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the Media Office of the UAE government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, on Twitter, on the occasion of the campaign’s conclusion: “Today (yesterday) the UAE government concluded the most beautiful winter campaign in the world to encourage domestic tourism … 950,000 domestic tourists, and nearly a billion dirhams, its results within a month. One, 2,000 media coverage, and 215 million views of videos depicting the UAE in a new, different and unified way .. The beauty of the Emirates and the beauty of working as a team appeared in the campaign.

His Highness added: “Next winter, the campaign will be launched on 12-15-2021 in a more beautiful, comprehensive and better way, after the world has begun to recover from this pandemic, God willing, and my personal thanks to the work team at the Ministry of Economy, the local tourism departments and the UAE government media office for this. The distinguished Emirati campaign ».

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the local federal teamwork in the spirit of one team achieves the best results, and that the number of views of the campaign content has reached about 500 million views from different parts of the world, and has attracted more than 950,000 domestic tourists, after they For 45 days, it shed light on the most beautiful tourist, entertainment and cultural attractions in the seven emirates of the country, and highlighted the unified tourist identity of the country.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi, Ahmed Belhoul and Sarah Al-Amiri during the conclusion of the campaign (from the source)

His Excellency praised the supportive role of the media, which celebrated the most beautiful winter campaign in the world, achieving more than 2000 local, regional and international media coverage of the campaign, which reached 20 million people.

He praised the great societal interaction by citizens and residents of the country with the campaign, and the intense participation of institutions and business sectors in it, and that the campaign showed promising talents in the field of photography and video, and showed the tourist attractions of the Emirates through the eyes of its people and residents.

His Excellency affirmed that the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” showed the UAE’s landmarks and various destinations in a distinct new way, and introduced the viewers in the region and the world to their tourist and natural treasures. The number of global video views that accompanied the campaign also approached 500 million views, and contributed to strengthening the unified tourist identity of the country. It was welcomed and received by the global audience.

The campaign witnessed the launch of distinct tourist attractions in various parts of the country, such as the Roman Amphitheater in Khor Fakkan and the Rumaila Farm in Fujairah, and the opening of the Ajman Museum in its new form.

Qualitative numbers

In turn, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, during the briefing organized by the UAE Government Media Office for the chief editors and leaders of local, regional and international media in Dubai, on the occasion of the campaign’s conclusion, that the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” symbolizes The UAE, with its values, openness to the world, and welcoming everyone.

His Excellency pointed out that the campaign is a first step towards doubling the number of domestic tourists during the next ten years, in implementation of the objectives of the domestic tourism strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

His Excellency announced the launch of the “Emirates Tourism” application via smartphones, as the culmination of the most beautiful winter in the world campaign as the first unified marketing campaign for tourism at the state level, which provides exclusive offers by hotels, hospitality facilities, restaurants, tourist destinations and entertainment centers at the state level.

Important increase

His Excellency said: The campaign witnessed many achievements during the past six weeks, as the number of domestic tourists reached about 950,000 domestic tourists, with an increase in the number of hotel residents’ guests reaching 17%, compared to previous periods.

His Excellency pointed out that the average prices for hotel rooms increased during the campaign period, as figures indicate that their average reached 450 dirhams at the state level during the campaign.

His Excellency also indicated that hotel establishments witnessed an increase in occupancy rates during the campaign period nationwide, and the total income of hotel establishments and the hospitality sectors during this period reached more than one billion dirhams.

His Excellency referred to the campaign’s role in launching an active domestic tourism movement in cooperation with all concerned authorities in the seven emirates of the country, pointing to the launch of distinctive tourism and entertainment activities at the state level during the campaign period, including the Roman Amphitheater in Khor Fakkan, and the opening of the Ajman Museum in a new look.

Global content

In support of the campaign, the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy in Dubai, in cooperation with “Beautiful Destinations”, implemented an integrated campaign to prepare world-class digital content that introduces the public to the most prominent tourist attractions in the country, and highlights the most beautiful natural terrain and entertainment, tourism and cultural destinations in the seven emirates of the country. In conjunction with the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World”.

During the period from 9 to 25 January 2021, more than 75 videos were shown on the digital platforms and social networking pages of “Beautiful Destinations” represented by Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The content includes short daily and weekly videos of one minute duration, presenting the most beautiful landmarks. The UAE, in addition to a comprehensive two-and-a-half-minute video covering the five axes, shown at the end of the campaign.

The videos achieved about 93 million views, highlighting the seven Emirates destinations within five main themes: adventures, outdoor leisure and sports activities, water and cultural activities, and Emirati cuisine, as innovative content was produced for various digital platforms to highlight the most important tourist destinations in the UAE. , And shed light on its history, heritage, nature and varied terrain.

The campaign employed the latest technology in the production of innovative digital content in advanced creative ways, such as shooting high-speed drones, integrating digital production techniques, and using augmented reality technology, to create interesting content that introduces the country’s tourist attractions.

The most beautiful winter challenge

In conjunction with the campaign, and in response to the public’s demand to participate in its activities, du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, launched a #Best_Winter_In the World Challenge to capture the most beautiful landmarks of the Emirates with the lens of citizens and residents, and to highlight its most prominent natural, historical and heritage treasures through the materials that they prepared and shared for the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world. Various parts of the country, with the support of the UAE Government Media Office.

The challenge of the most beautiful winter in the world opened the door to competition for influencers, content makers, professional and amateur photographers, and various groups of society, to share creative content on Instagram and Twitter through the hashtag # Challenge_Beautiful_winter_in the world to present their most beautiful views captured by their lenses, throughout the challenge period, which lasts from December 15 21, 2020 until January 25, 2020 .

The aim of the challenge is to shed light on the attractions and attractive destinations in the country, and to encourage all segments of society to explore them and enjoy the recreational activities and adventures that can be done in all parts of the Emirates, and to highlight the most beautiful of its mountains, beaches, cities, archaeological monuments and natural reserves in all colors of the spectrum.

Citizens and residents of the country participated in uploading their posts by tagging the challenge to the country’s most beautiful destinations and its tourist and natural treasures, in the form of digital or panoramic photos, or short video clips.

On the occasion of the campaign, the artist Majid Al Mohandes launched a special artwork for the campaign entitled “The Sweet of the Emirates”, in cooperation with a diverse team of Gulf and Arab talents at the level of words, melodies, distribution, musical performance and sound engineering. He invited the public in the country to visit the tourist, cultural, heritage and entertainment attractions in all the Emirates.

Goals

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” aimed to shed light on the natural, geographical and heritage foundations in various parts of the UAE, and to introduce the various recreational, cultural and sports activities therein, in addition to establishing the culture of winter tourism to enjoy the various aspects of nature and terrain from beaches, mountains, deserts, oases and reserves, with emphasis On activities, events and sports that can be practiced in the open air, as well as their role in strengthening family bonding, expanding communication between different nationalities, cultures and interests, and getting to know new tourist places and destinations.

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” contributed to consolidating the unified tourist identity of the UAE, and presenting it in an unprecedented interactive way, as it presented the most beautiful landmarks of the country, displayed its most beautiful tourist destinations, and shed light on its history, heritage, nature and diverse terrain.

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” was accompanied by several activities such as the launch of a song for the campaign, and the conclusion of partnerships with influential personalities and platforms specializing in the production of creative content that reaches millions around the world. The Most Beautiful Winter in the World Campaign also witnessed a public interaction, especially on digital platforms and social networking sites, where citizens and residents of the UAE shared the most beautiful pictures and videos celebrating the pristine beauty of the various regions of the country, its terrain, its history, heritage and traditions by tagging the campaign # The Most Beautiful Winter in the World.

Digital Handbook

The campaign and its digital and creative content produced by the parties concerned with the campaign, along with the content that the public produced spontaneously, supported the campaign and summarized the most beautiful tourist and entertainment experiences across the Emirates, its varied natural terrain and its cultural and historical landmarks, achieving the first unified tourism digital content library for the various landmarks of the country, to form the basis of a digital tourist guide A reference for the state that supports its unified tourism identity with comprehensive introductory materials highlighting its most beautiful destinations and providing the most important recreational and cultural attractions within its seven emirates.

The digital content resulting from the partnership between the Academy of New Media and the global “Beautiful Destinations” attracted a diverse global audience of tourists through an interesting digital content that celebrated the most beautiful tourist and entertainment attractions in the Emirates, and invited them to explore the most beautiful that the UAE has to offer, and addressed their interests and topics of research on social networking sites and the relevant digital platforms. Travel and tourism, and websites specialized in assessing adventures and exploring new cultures, arts and destinations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God bless him”, launched the campaign last month, coinciding with the adoption of the domestic tourism strategy and a unified tourism identity in the tourism sector, as a unified general framework for government plans, programs and initiatives aimed at promoting tourism. Interior, including the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign.

Smart application

The Ministry of Economy launched the “Emirates Tourism” application via smartphones, as a culmination of the world’s most beautiful winter campaign, as the first unified tourism marketing campaign nationwide.

The “Emirates Tourism” application, in the initial phase, provides exclusive offers and unprecedented discounts that include about 78 hotels and hospitality facilities, 50 restaurants, 147 tourist destinations and entertainment centers nationwide. The number of offers included in this application is 275.

The application also provides excellent information about the most prominent tourist destinations and entertainment attractions in the Emirates, which includes more than 600 tourist destinations in various parts of the country, and throughout its seven emirates.