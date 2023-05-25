His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the Cabinet meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the reconfiguration of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority, headed by my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The agency manages investments and development of the assets of the federal government, and aims to raise income Union budget through these investments ».

His Highness also said: “We also approved during the Cabinet meeting 78 environmental projects and initiatives that the UAE is implementing in preparation for hosting the global event (COP28) .. which includes national strategies to reduce carbon, regulate the use of solar energy products, sustainable tourism, and other initiatives that support the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly.

His Highness added, “In the council, we also reviewed the results and achievements of the Emirates Council for Food Security, which included the agricultural climate innovation initiative, in cooperation with the United States, and the establishment of a global platform for agricultural innovation, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, and the establishment of a food technology valley in Dubai, and other projects.”

His Highness also said: “We also approved in the Council of Ministers the state’s agenda for the development of service exports, which will focus on education, medical tourism, traditional and Islamic financial services, and creative economy services. The Ministry of Economy will work to build international partnerships and develop programs to support the exports of Emirati companies internationally in these fields. Sectors… We also reviewed the country’s foreign trade report in 2022, as our non-oil foreign trade exceeded for the first time the barrier of 2.2 trillion dirhams.

His Highness also said: “We approved in the Council of Ministers the launch of the (Darak) platform, which aims to provide building solutions, banking facilities, and exclusive offers to the citizen during the construction of his home. The goal is for the citizen to obtain the same commercial facilities that government agencies obtain during construction, with the aim of Reducing costs, raising quality.

In detail, the Council approved a decision to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority for a period of three years, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During its meeting, the Cabinet approved the launch of the national agenda for the development of service exports for the country, under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, in coordination with all federal and local government agencies, and private sector institutions with jurisdiction in the country, as the agenda aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global source of services, and raise production levels in the country. In both its commodity and service parts, raising the competitiveness of UAE exports at the regional and international levels, employing successful international best practices in the field of implementing the country’s development plans, raising the level of productivity of the national economy, and strengthening the UAE’s position in the list of the best countries in per capita gross national income.

The national agenda for the development of service exports focuses on the five most important sectors for the next three years, namely: education, medical tourism, Islamic financial services, creative economy, and financial services, and strengthening its presence among the best global markets.

The agenda included a number of national programs based on strengthening international partnerships for service exports, developing specialized and pioneering Emirati companies, to transfer them from the category of large companies to the category of huge companies, launching a program to monitor opportunities in other countries, and disseminating them to Emirati service companies, designing a government support and development program, In partnership with the private sector, to adopt companies, develop their service exports, and market them through electronic platforms.

The Council was also briefed on developments in the implementation of the Emirati export development policy, through opening up to new global markets, as the most important results included the arrival of non-oil foreign trade for the first time in the history of the UAE to a record number during the year 2022, reaching two trillion and (233) billion dirhams, With a growth rate of (17%), compared to 2021.

As part of the country’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its 28th session (COP28), the Cabinet approved climate change and environment initiatives, in preparation for the global event, including more than (78) initiatives, the most important of which are: the national strategy for low-carbon and long-term development term, the UAE system for regulating solar energy products, the UAE environmental label system, carbon footprint measurement systems for the health sector, the initiative to regulate the issuance of bonds, green securities and sukuk, the integrated waste management strategy at the state level, the carbon police initiative, the nationally determined contributions report, and the delivery of leave To operate the fourth plant for the production of peaceful, clean nuclear energy, and to study the role of financial policies in achieving climate goals, in addition to the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Initiative.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was also briefed on the results and achievements of the Emirates Council for Food Security for the year 2022, which included the launch of the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” initiative, which is led by the UAE and the United States of America, with the aim of promoting investment and accelerating work to enable solutions in agriculture, climate and food security. The report indicates that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum to establish a “global platform for food innovation centers” and accelerate the use of technology and innovation in transforming food systems, in addition to the UAE’s accession to the Global School Meals Alliance, and the signing of a set of agreements and memorandums Understanding with a number of friendly countries in the field of food security and agriculture, transferring experiences and finding innovative solutions to food security challenges, and promoting the adoption of modern farming methods.

Achievements during the same period also included the growth of food trade and the movement of import and export, the launch of the Food Technology Valley project in Dubai, the launch of two versions of the Global Food Technology Challenge, the launch of many commercial projects throughout the country, the launch of the “Enhancing the Sustainability of National Farms” initiative, and raising sufficiency rates. The state’s self-improvement of the selected main food items, in addition to improving the income of Emirati farms, without affecting food trade.

In the education sector, the Cabinet approved the new educational model for the Higher Colleges of Technology, which is proposed to be activated at the beginning of the academic year 2023/2024. working in the country, with a focus on applied education, and the model contributes to enhancing the readiness of Emirati competencies that are compatible with the needs of the UAE labor market, supporting national efforts to raise the Emiratisation rate in the private sector, raising employment rates for graduates of technical colleges in general, and providing study opportunities for all segments of graduates of the stage Secondary schools, at different levels of study, and provide supportive conditions for students of technical colleges to continue their educational programs, acquire professional experiences, and then crown them with successful graduation and obtain suitable job opportunities.

The new model will include new educational paths, based on the comprehensiveness of the offer for different levels of students, and the vocational training model during the study stages, such as the path of employment accelerators (one to two years) at the fourth level of the National Qualifications Framework, to meet the state’s needs for jobs of the two levels (4 and 5), according to The International Standard Classification of Occupations, and a diploma course linked to career paths (two years) at the fifth to sixth level of the National Qualifications Framework, to meet the country’s needs for third-level jobs, according to the International Standard Classification of Occupations, and the Applied Bachelor’s Program for Future Preparation (four years) at the seventh level From the National Qualifications Framework, to meet the country’s needs for levels 1 and 2 jobs, according to the International Standard Classification of Occupations.

In legislative affairs, the Council adopted the issuance of the executive regulations of the federal law regarding consumer protection, which aim to ensure the legal bases through which the required protection can be provided to the consumer in relation to goods and services, address the challenges he faces in his contractual relationship with the provider, and provide legal and technical controls that can Through addressing any practices that may result in prejudice to consumer rights during the contracting stage or after the contracting stage, focusing in particular on the warranty, the warranty period, and how to enforce the warranty.

The Council also approved the issuance of a number of executive regulations related to regulating the professions of expertise, notary public, translation, law and legal consultancy, and regulations related to administrative violations, in order to enhance the efficiency and quality of the state’s judicial system, and to enhance the state’s indicators related to the rule of law and enforcement of justice, and supports efforts to keep pace with the development of the state’s judicial system. .

In the same context, the Council approved the issuance of a decision regarding the regulation of professional companies for law and legal advice, which aims to regulate the practice of the legal profession and legal advice, through offices that take the form of a professional firm for law or legal advice. The Council also approved a decision to approve the charter of the legal profession And legal advice, which aims to support the basic values ​​and rules of professional conduct, and provide the best services to ensure confidence and credibility in the behavior and ethics of the profession.

The Council also agreed to issue a federal law regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues, based on best practices and regulations related to regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues applied regionally and internationally. Emiratisation, as part of the initiatives and programs for the competitiveness of Emirati cadres (NAFES).

The Council also reviewed the annual report of the public debt program of the federal government for the year 2022, and the reports of a number of federal agencies and councils for the year 2022 for each of the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions, the work of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, and the report on the achievements and work of the National Committee to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings. In addition to the latest developments in the electronic billing project in the federal government.

In international affairs, the Council approved and ratified an agreement between the state and the Kyrgyz Republic regarding the transfer of sentenced persons, and an agreement between the government of the state and the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica regarding air services between and beyond their territories. It also approved the establishment of an embassy for the state in the Republic of Guinea in the city of Bissau.

The Council approved the signing of an agreement between the government of the country and the Islamic Development Bank Group, regarding the establishment of the regional center of the Islamic Development Bank Group in the country.

The Council also issued a decision approving the state’s candidacy for membership in the Executive Council of the United Nations Habitat for Human Settlements, which is the international body concerned by the United Nations with human settlements that is covered by the housing, urban planning and construction axis, and decision-making related to those axes, and the state’s accession to this council allows access to private international contributions By developing and supporting innovation, and consolidating the UAE’s position in the regional leadership in the axis of housing and human settlements.

“Darak” is a comprehensive system that covers the processes of building a citizen’s home

The Council of Ministers approved the launch of the National Housing Platform (Darak), which is a specialized electronic platform that provides a comprehensive system that covers all the processes required for the stages of building a citizen’s home, and provides the citizen with various services, exclusive offers, and banking facilities in all stages of construction, and contributes to reducing the cost of construction, And complete the construction process through a single point of contact, anytime and anywhere.

The platform works to support citizens who are about to build their homes, or who are already in the construction process, to save them time and money, and help them provide the best building materials and furniture requirements from suppliers and companies at the best available prices granted to ministries and government agencies, and contract with the best contractors and consultants, and the platform also contributes With government agencies based on housing services to provide support to citizens, and immediate follow-up of the procedures and stages of construction for each citizen, and the platform enhances the community contributions of government agencies. On the experiences of others in dealing with contractors and consultants registered on the platform.

