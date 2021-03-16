His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, affirmed that the year 50, a year of celebration of fifty years, witnessed the fastest building process in the history of countries.

His Highness said, through his official account on “Twitter”, “The year of fifty … a year of celebration of fifty years that witnessed the fastest building march in the history of countries … and the best development march in the region … and the noblest journey to build people … and it is also a year of preparation for the next fifty .. fifty.” Filled with good, deep in influence, exemplary in building hope for the region and the world.

