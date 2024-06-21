His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that “many around the world are betting on the Emirates with their investments, talents, and wealth, and we tell them whoever bets on us, we bet on them, and we continue to create the best investment environment in the world.” The world, God willing.

His Highness added in a blog post on the “X” platform: In a report issued by the United Nations Trade and Development Organization covering 200 economies around the world… and despite the decline in foreign investment flows globally… the UAE achieved a 35% jump in foreign direct investment flows during the previous year. Which amounted to about 112 billion dirhams and ranked 11th globally (a position that was part of our plan to achieve in the year 2030).

His Highness said: The cumulative balance of inward foreign direct investment to the state amounted to 828 billion dirhams… and investments issued by the state amounted to a cumulative balance of 965 billion dirhams… and the country came in second place globally after the United States in the number of new foreign direct investment projects during the previous year… and first in the Arab world. In West Asia and the Middle East, in incoming or outgoing investments.