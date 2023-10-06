His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed on the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, that Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed founded the nations, built the structure, and built humanity, adding that His Highness “ His people will continue to remember him, pray for him, and have mercy on him as long as his legacy, his work, and his city that loves him remain.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum published a video via his account on the “X” platform yesterday, on the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. His Highness said: “May God have mercy on my father, and the father of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and make him dwell in his spacious gardens… May God have mercy on those who founded nations… built structures… and built mankind… 33 years have passed since his passing… in which we have completed his journey… We carried out his commandments and set off towards global horizons, relying on his foundations. His people will continue to remember him, pray for him, and pray for him to have mercy on him, as long as his legacy, his work, and his city that loves him remain. May God have mercy on him and grant him the highest paradise in heaven. Amen.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed on the 33rd anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, that Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum will remain present in all the details of Dubai and its achievements.

His Highness wrote in a tweet on his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “33 years ago… Dubai and the Emirates bid farewell to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum… Zayed’s partner in building the homeland of the Union… the builder of Dubai and the architect of its renaissance… the father of its people, and the one close to… Its people… our role model in work and loyalty… the one with the vision and ambitions who do not know the impossible… Rashid bin Saeed… will remain present in all the details of Dubai and its achievements.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed on the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, that his effects remain, his projects exist, his leadership lessons are present, his country is prosperous, and his sacrifices For his people, it is deeply rooted in his memory.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “33 years have passed since the passing of the builder, engineer, and founder… His traces remain, his projects exist, his leadership lessons are present, his country is prosperous, his sacrifices for his people are entrenched in memory… this is how the greats do not leave. May God have mercy on Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and may he rest in peace.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, represented a model of wisdom, thought, ambition, and anticipating the future. He was building Dubai and preparing it for decades to come with pioneering and unprecedented projects.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the “X” platform on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum: “May God have mercy on the father of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum… 33 years have passed since his passing, and he is still present among us in all of Dubai’s achievements.” And its success stories.. He represented, may God have mercy on him, a model of wisdom, thought, ambition, and anticipating the future.. He was building Dubai and preparing it for decades to come with pioneering and unprecedented projects.. Rashid will remain a teacher for generations in love of work, love of the homeland, and love of the people of the home.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, stressed that there were no limits to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s ideas, ambitions and desire to achieve the best for Dubai and its people.

His Highness posted on his official account on the “X” platform: “On the anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, we all remember his fragrant biography, and the leadership and pioneering model that he presented to the world… He assumed the reins of power in 1958, and remained until the last days of his life working with all diligence and sincerity.” There were no limits to Rashid’s ideas, ambitions, and desire to achieve the best for Dubai and its people.”