His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that every morning in the UAE brings a new achievement, thank God… as we have reached Today, the numbers of our non-oil foreign trade in goods and services reached a new level of 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023, for the first time in the country’s economic history, despite the global decline in the international trade movement, according to reports of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

His Highness added, “We indicated at the beginning of 2023 that it would be a record economic year.”

His Highness continued, saying, “The UAE has established new bridges of cooperation through comprehensive partnership agreements in 2023… so our foreign trade with the ten most important trading partners jumped by 26%… and with Turkey by more than 103%… and with Hong Kong-China by 47%… and with the United States.” United States 20%…and that in just one year.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “Today the UAE is at the heart of the international trade movement… and its economic obligations with everyone continue… and our motto will remain that we say what we do and do what we say.”