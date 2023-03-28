His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said via the social networking site “Twitter”: I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved 24 national initiatives aimed at doubling re-exports from the UAE by 100% within seven years. Leveraging our network of 50 commercial offices around the world.

And His Highness continued: “We also reviewed, in our meeting, more than 19 initiatives to make the country the capital of global talents..the UAE is second in the world in the index of senior specialized managers..and our goal is to transfer the best experiences and refine our national cadres to be global in thinking..and professional in performance..and competitive in capabilities.”..

His Highness added, “We reviewed the results of the work of the Supreme Committee for Free Trade Negotiations.. We signed comprehensive economic partnership agreements with 4 countries, and we are currently negotiating with many other countries, and we have begun to see the impact of the agreements on the country’s foreign trade numbers… 2023 will be the strongest economic year for the country in its history, God willing.” .”

In another tweet, His Highness said, “The Council agreed during the meeting to host the International Union for Conservation of the Environment’s global conference in 2025, which will be attended by 10,000 environmental experts and specialists from 160 countries. The UAE’s economic march will remain a sustainable one.. preserving the environment.. protecting resources for future generations.” God willing.”

And His Highness continued, “And we approved, at the cabinet meeting, the re-formation of the Digital Quality of Life Council headed by Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.. and the Emirates Genome Council headed by Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed.. The two councils aim to raise the quality of digital and healthy life for the people of the Emirates and all residents on its land.”