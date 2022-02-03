His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that 2022 will be an exceptional year for the UAE, announcing the launch of the UAE’s most beautiful building on earth on February 22, 2022.

His Highness said in a tweet he posted with pictures of the “Museum of the Future” building in Dubai on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Brothers and sisters… the most beautiful building on earth, the Emirates will launch to the world on February 22, 2022… 2022 will be an exceptional year for the UAE.” The United Arab Emirates, God willing.”



