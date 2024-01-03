January 4th is a turning point in the history of the Emirate of Dubai. Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, assumed the reins of rule of the Emirate, Dubai has become a premier destination for work, living and tourism.

Thanks to the directives of His Highness, his exceptional leadership, and his forward-looking vision, the UAE has achieved unique qualitative achievements in various development fields.

His Highness's unique approach to management, thought, and work also inspired generations of the Emirates and made them capable of transforming the impossible into reality, and challenges into real opportunities.

Integrated vision

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assumed the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai on January 4, 2006. On January 5, 2006, Their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, elected His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. The United Nations, and then His Highness assumed the presidency of the Council of Ministers, and announced the formation of the first new government under his leadership in February 2006.

His Highness has an integrated and comprehensive vision based on an approach of excellence and creativity in work, which enabled him to establish a pioneering development model and a unique government performance experience.

With his wise vision, his focus on building people, and his keenness to advance the process of sustainable development, His Highness succeeded in moving Dubai from a regional economic center to a global destination for investment and investors, as well as investing in the economy of thought, knowledge, and creative human resources.

His Highness was interested in achieving distinguished government performance and implementing development projects and strong infrastructure, with the aim of achieving economic and social prosperity.

He always used the occasion of assuming the reins of government in Dubai to provide various humanitarian and national works, and to thank those who made outstanding contributions to the process of development, progress and prosperity that the country witnessed.

The year 2009 was a turning point in the history of the emirate, as His Highness inaugurated the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and the largest commercial center in the world by area, the Dubai Trade Centre, as well as the Dubai Metro.

Quantitative leaps

The UAE also made qualitative leaps at various levels, and in 2021 it launched the first Arab probe to the planet Mars, and launched the UAE Astronaut Programme, which began by sending the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, to the International Space Station, followed by another achievement by sending the first Arab astronaut, Sultan. Al Neyadi, on the longest Arab space mission to the International Space Station.

Dubai succeeded in hosting the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition, the largest in the world, in addition to the fact that the Dubai government became the first paperless government in the world in 2021, while the country hosted, at the end of last year, on the territory of the Emirate of Dubai, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate (UNFCCC). COP 28, which was the largest and most successful of its kind in the world.

His Highness was keen to emulate reality and anticipate the future, through a vision based on achieving continuous success and excellence in work. His Highness’s directives had a great impact on shaping the future of the Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, and His Highness made the happiness of society a goal and an established approach.

His Highness contributed, with his futuristic thought, to creating leaders and consolidating the culture of giving, dedication and sincerity, and building team spirit, while laying the foundations for innovation in government work and establishing a leadership school based on a comprehensive strategy based on building people and creating the leaders of tomorrow, until His Highness’s thought became a model to be emulated not only at the local level. But at the Arab and global levels. His Highness's approach to management and leadership has become a way to achieve the principles of excellence and reach top positions globally in various fields.

Proactive vision

His Highness made a qualitative shift in government work at the federal and local levels, which was embodied in the great development of services and performance levels, in a way that meets the aspirations of the people of the Emirates and their future ambitions, while His Highness’s proactive vision enhanced the speed of response to new global changes, which contributed to making the Emirates one of the best Countries of the world are distinguished and capable of dealing with new trends in all sectors, and have established their leadership and readiness for the future, and their excellence in understanding changes and making appropriate decisions, as His Highness’s vision depends on a different leadership approach that is different from the prevailing, through creative thinking outside the frameworks of traditional planning, anticipating the future and creating ideas. Creative development that opens broad horizons and promising opportunities in various areas of life.

In January 2019, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of His Highness assuming the first position in the service of the nation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced eight principles of governance and government in Dubai, recommending that everyone who assumes responsibility in Dubai adhere to them regardless of the circumstances, or Circumstances have changed, or faces have changed.

The eight principles of governance were: “Union is the foundation,” “No one is above the law,” “We are the capital of the economy,” “Growth has three engines,” “Our society has a unique character,” “Diversifying the economy,” and “A land for talents,” and “We think about generations.”

His Highness said in the document declaring the eight principles upon which Dubai was founded: “These are eight principles and foundations upon which Dubai was founded, upon which the ruling passed previously, and by which I govern Dubai today. We recommend to everyone who assumes responsibility in this emirate to adhere to it and adhere to what is stated in it, and we direct those in charge to put in place mechanisms to ensure its continuity. These are principles of governance and government, which we have summarized in this document to ensure the well-being of our people, the superiority of our country, and the good of our generations that have not yet come.

On January 2 of last year, His Highness chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers, and approved five government priorities: national identity and its consolidation, the environment and enhancing its sustainability, the educational system and developing its vision, indicators and outcomes, the nationalization process and its acceleration, and international economic partnerships and their expansion.

On January 4, His Highness launched the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which includes 100 transformational projects, with ambitious economic targets. On January 10, Al Muraqqabat Police Station was honored, the first service center in Dubai to receive a 6-star rating.

His Highness, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on February 7 during the same year, announced a ministerial reshuffle in the federal government.

On February 8, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued three laws regarding the formation of three institutions affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai. He issued Law No. 6 of 2023 establishing the Dubai Commercial Registration and Licensing Corporation, Law No. 7 establishing the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and Law No. 5 of 2023 establishing the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade.

On February 12, His Highness launched the fifth edition of “Creative Government Innovations,” as part of the introductory day of the World Government Summit 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the activities of the World Government Summit 2023, which was held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future” in Dubai. On February 16, His Highness directed that the next session of the summit be organized from February 12 to 14, 2024.

On March 2, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. 4 of 2023 regarding the Dubai Ports Authority, with the aim of strengthening the emirate’s position as a distinguished global model in the management and operation of ports and handling terminals. On March 6, the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness, adopted a package of decisions and policies supporting the UAE’s efforts in the development sectors.

His Highness also witnessed the signing of the 2050 Climate Neutral Governments Charter in the country, and on the same day His Highness inaugurated the Shindagha Museum in Dubai, and inspected its wings.

His Highness directed the conversion of the Shindagha area, covering an area of ​​310,000 square meters, into an open museum. He also directed on March 14 the establishment of the Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Unit for cardiac catheterization surgeries, within the Magdi Yacoub International Heart Center in Cairo.

National Genome Strategy

On March 28, His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, witnessed the launch of the National Genome Strategy for the next ten years, with the aim of establishing an integrated system for developing and implementing genomic programs, and improving health care.

On March 28, the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness, approved 24 national initiatives to double re-exports within seven years.

On April 4, he also honored the Islamic Personality of the Year and the first place winners in the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition last year. On April 9, he honored the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence in its fourth session, and the Medal for Supporting Scientific Research.

On April 11, the annual results of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for the year 2022 were announced, as the total volume of the Foundation’s spending, the largest of its kind in the region in the field of charitable, humanitarian, relief and community work, amounted to 1.4 billion dirhams, making a positive impact in the lives of 102 million people. Beneficiaries in 100 countries around the world.

On May 31, His Highness also approved the new plan for the Palm Jebel Ali development project, one of the basic projects that serves the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and is a new addition to Dubai’s waterfront destinations.

On June 18, His Highness inaugurated the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy park in one location in the world. On June 21, he also issued Decree No. 27 of 2023 regulating the promotion and retirement of local military personnel working in Dubai. His Highness Resolution No. 16 of 2023, approving the list of competencies for promoting local military personnel.

• Mohammed bin Rashid announced 8 principles of governance in Dubai and 5 federal government priorities.

• Dubai hosted the most important international events, including “COP 28,” “Expo 2020,” and the “World Government Summit.”