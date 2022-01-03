Dubai and the UAE have made great achievements at all levels, both internally and externally, since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, assumed the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai and the presidency of the Council of Ministers. The UAE government has surpassed what major countries have achieved, based on solid foundations of giving, work, hope, and ambition that embraces the sky.

Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assumed the leadership of the government on January 4, 2006, he has continued the process of construction, development, renaissance and sustainable economic growth, so that the country has witnessed a comprehensive start, enhancing the position and role of the Emiratis at the national, regional and international levels in the political, economic, cultural, technological and sports fields In addition to dozens of qualitative and inspiring initiatives in various fields to serve the citizens, visitors and residents of the country, their impact extended to millions of the world’s population.

Not a year has passed since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took over the reins of government in Dubai and led the UAE government, without witnessing a series of achievements.

Hind Al Maktoum: January 4th is a date that echoes a luminous march

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, confirmed that the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s assumption of power in the Emirate of Dubai represents an occasion. Dear to the hearts of all Emiratis, we celebrate an inspiring leader who is racing against time for the advancement of his country and the progress of his people, with his tireless pursuit of excellence, creativity, development and sustainability, to place the UAE among the first in the world in various fields.

Her Highness said, on the occasion of the anniversary of His Highness’s assumption of the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai, that His Highness’s future vision and wise directives had a great impact on Dubai’s arrival at qualitative stations that contributed to placing the emirate on the map of global excellence within various sectors, and achieving happiness for everyone who lives on the land of Dubai or goes to it. An honored guest, through strategic development plans and comprehensive sustainability, and following up on the efforts of those implementing them with the highest quality standards, in order to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for finance, business, trade, tourism and services, leading to the forefront of competitiveness indicators in the global leadership race.

Her Highness added: “January 4 is a date that echoes a luminous march marked by achievements in all fields, led by the founding fathers in the paths of construction and progress, with the aim of achieving the best for the UAE, which writes new stories of success in all fields, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and with the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the support of their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

Hope probe.. and space achievements

The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the name “Probe of Hope” on the Emirati Mars probe, which set out to the Red Planet in July 2020 to explore it, was the prominent culmination of the stage of Emirati achievements in the field of space. The probe reached its goal in February of last year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE, in a nine-month journey, during which it traveled more than 60 million kilometers, to become the UAE among nine countries in the world that have space programs to explore the Red Planet.

The probe is an unprecedented event in Arab and Islamic countries.

The UAE also launched, during the year 2021, multiple space projects, including the “Rashid” explorer project, to explore the moon, the “MBZ-Sat” satellite project, a mission to explore Venus and seven other asteroids in the solar system, and the implementation of the first Arab landing on an asteroid in The conclusion of the journey, which will cover 3.6 billion km (7 times the journey of the Hope probe to Mars), as part of the projects for the next fifty years.

Economic initiatives

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched a set of economic initiatives, including the Accelerators Project for family businesses, to support them in entering new markets, an economic research institute in cooperation with the most prestigious international universities (the Emirates Laboratory for Economic Growth), and a global investment conference, which will be launched next March. It will focus on the opportunities of the new economy in the country, an entrepreneurship academy, a new platform to support the growth of emerging companies, a smart portal to provide integrated information on investment policies and opportunities, and a clear national agenda to attract young and skilled talent to the country, in addition to the first phase of the “Food Technology Valley” project. Dubai”, to be a new city, incubating specialized agricultural and food companies.

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center

The UAE government has achieved a precedent for the Arab nation, the region and the world at large, through the establishment of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center”, which translated great hopes for space exploration, and the competition of major countries in the service of humanity and advancement, with the wheel of development at all levels, and securing real support for scientific innovations and technical progress in society. The local community, advancing sustainable development in the country, and moving it towards a safe and radiant future with all its meanings and connotations, led by purely Emirati national cadres, who formed an integrated team that led us to enter the world of global competition in scientific discoveries and advanced sciences of all kinds.

Implementation of the National Agenda Indicators

The UAE government has continued its achievements by adopting more global plans and practices in the field of strategic planning, to continue achieving the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the founding fathers, and to move forward in their footsteps, and to achieve the goals of the state leadership, as the government continued to implement the vision UAE 2021, which aims to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world.

The diligent work continues, which consolidated what was done in the project to implement the indicators of the national agenda, which was worked on by more than 200 federal and local authorities, along with the private sector, with the participation of national annual targets to achieve them before 2021, with an emphasis on spreading the government’s message, represented in the thought and vision His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, while standing on the joints of work in the national agenda.

His Highness affirmed: “We want our people the best life, the most generous living, the best housing, the best education, and the finest health services. We have six years to reach the ambition we set, and the vision we set.”

Expo 2020 Dubai

In November 2015, the UAE received the banner of Expo 2020, consolidating the country’s prestige with that major global event.

Last October, the UAE and Dubai received the participation of 192 countries in the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which is currently the largest event in the world. It bears the slogan “Connecting Minds .. Creating the Future”, to converge ideas and creativity from different parts of the world, and will continue until March 31.

Science and innovation

The UAE government worked to translate the approval of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, of the country’s supreme policy in the field of science, technology and innovation, by strengthening it with 100 national initiatives in the educational and health sectors, energy, transport, space and water, with an investment value of 300 billion dirhams, which included A set of new national policies in the legislative, investment, technological, educational and financial fields, in order to advance the national economy to the fore, based on the belief of the UAE government that the decision to adopt this policy is a strategic decision for the state, aimed at protecting the state’s development gains, and changing the rates of the national economy, to advance it Away from dependence on oil resources that are limited in time and technology.

The first UAE passport in the world

The UAE passport has retained the first place in the world in terms of strength, according to the international classification, since its rise to the fore in December 2018. The passport allows its holder to enter more than 178 countries, including 118 countries without a prior visa, and 60 countries with an electronic visa or upon arrival at the airport.

The Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic has disrupted travel globally, which has led to a total decrease in the strength of passports globally. Despite these challenges, the UAE passport remained strong, as it was ranked first in the world, according to the latest update in October 2021.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation is a translation of the humanitarian thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Foundation targets more than 130 million people within a few years, focusing in its programs on the Arab region and human development in an integrated manner, starting with providing basic human needs, such as health, combating illiteracy, poverty, spreading culture and developing education, and working to develop a generation of young Arab leaders. Supporting good governance in the region, in addition to providing the largest incubator for Arab innovators, scientists and researchers, as the Foundation brought together 31 entities and initiatives working under its umbrella in the axes of humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, dissemination of education and knowledge, future innovation and leadership, and empowering communities.

encourage reading

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched, in September, the largest Arab project to encourage reading among students in the Arab world, through the commitment of more than one million students to read 50 million books during their academic year, and the consolidation of that project in financial and administrative terms, so that its giving lasts in All Arab countries, in a move aimed at promoting the knowledge and culture sector among students in our Arab world from its Gulf to its surroundings.

Knowledge, reading and the encouragement of knowledge gained the attention of the UAE government, as it declared 2016 the year of reading, which witnessed the establishment of a clear strategy in that regard, in addition to the opening of the activities of the second Knowledge Summit, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation under the slogan “The Road.” To Innovation”, which was held in the same month.

National Innovation Week

November 2015 witnessed the launch of a UAE National Innovation Week, which included the launch of 800 events and initiatives, during which 214 entities from all sectors participated.

It included all the emirates of the country, under the supervision of the executive councils and local committees in the country, and was crowned with the success of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center by launching 10 new innovations in space projects and applications, represented by the “KhalifaSat” project, “Naif-1” and “Safi”.

The center also launched an innovative tool for classifying the terrain and its features, using the multi-spectral feature, represented by “DubaiSat-2” images, to be achievements of a purely Emirati industry.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared, “It is a message to all Arabs that our catching up with the space age is not far away, nor is it impossible, and that the UAE will be a pioneer in this field. We have the confidence and courage to compete with the major countries in this important strategic field.”

Within the activities of the Innovation Week, the Ministry of Economy was keen to launch dozens of initiatives that left an important impact in the establishment of more innovations. The organization of the Sixth UAE Conference on Small and Medium Enterprises and Innovation in 2015 reinforced a motivational message for all project owners, to continue their launch towards success and excellence, while helping The Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding with the global company General Electric to consolidate innovation in a way that supports the permanent directions of the country by providing government employees with in-depth insights on innovation and the entrepreneurship system, and organizing seminars and workshops, with the participation of employees from various government agencies.

Environmental Excellence Program

Among the most prominent achievements is the launch by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (Ministry of Environment and Water) of the Emirates Environmental Excellence Program, which was considered the first program for sustainable environmental management globally.. Through it, government institutions and private entities in the country are classified and evaluated, according to national environmental standards, taking into account Global practices and standards.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

