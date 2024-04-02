Said the owner Transcendence Sheikh Mohammed son rightly guided the Muffled Deputy president Country president council Ministers governor Dubai “Take care of him God“With the conclusions of the holy month.. we are happy to conclude a work in which hundreds of thousands participated to honor mothers.. “The Mother’s Endowment”… to which contributions amounted to more than 1.4 billion dirhams during the holy month.. a permanent endowment for education.. and an ongoing charity for mothers in the Emirates. ..and a blessing to us in our work and our path.

His Highness added on the “X” platform: The mother will remain a paradise… and a path to heaven… and nothing will fulfill her right… and we will celebrate her always and forever… May God protect all mothers… and may God protect the UAE.