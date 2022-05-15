Sheikh Mohammed Hamad bin Rakad Al Ameri, a member of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, extended his sincerest blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of his election as President of the State to continue the path of giving, goodness, progress and prosperity. He also extended his highest blessings to the honorable people of the Emirates on this blessed occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant His Highness success and provide him with good health and wellness and to direct his steps to complete the construction and development of the nation and preserve the march full of achievements that started with the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul and the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rakad added: We pledge allegiance to our wise leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, “may God protect him”, as President of the State.