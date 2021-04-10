Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum crowned the winners of the symbols of the folds of the hybrids of the tribes on the eighth day of the annual festival of purebred Arab camels 2021 “Khatami Al-Marmoum” in Al-Marmoom Square, which was held during the first six rounds, and 12 car lanes were also held in addition to it, and a ceremony was attended. Coronation is Ali Saeed bin Saroud, Executive Director of the Dubai Camel Racing Club.

After a fierce competition until the last meters, the slogan of Al Sailiya, owned by Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Eidah, fell on the list of symbols, through «Shaqra», who won the cup of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the Open Al-Thanaya Al-Bakr, at a time of 12: 12: 9 minutes, and it came “Sham” owned by Saeed Muhammad Dhoeb Al Ameri was in second place, while the third place went to “Hamloula” with the slogan Mansour Saad bin Qudla Al-Ahbabi. Qatari camels imposed their control in the second round, through which Al-Asayel competed for the open-air rifle of the folds, and the challenge won the slogan of Saeed Butti Muhammad Al Hasna Al Marri through “Jair”, who came to the top in 12: 24: 6 minutes, and the second place went to the strongest competitor. “Impressive” by Hamad Rashid bin Ghadeer Al-Ketbi, and “Shaheen” came third to Essa Suhail Hamad, Muhanna Al-Muharrami.

And the slogan of Margham was recorded by Hamad Rashid bin Ghadeer Al Ketbi, whose name was at the forefront of the competitors for the Cup of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the local virgin folds, through the “vortex” that presented a high performance and succeeded in resolving one of the fiercest battles, with its runner-up “Al-Yamamah” With the slogan of Faraj Ali Bin Hammouda Al Dhaheri and the third-place winner, “Fugue” owned by Muhammad Ateeq Bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, “Dewamah” achieved its great achievement after reaching the finish line in a time of 12: 14: 4 minutes, and the slogan of Mirghem was announced about his high potential again through competition for a rifle. The local curly folds, by obtaining the symbol and the Wasfa center, where the rifle was given to the “Bidaa” of Hamad Rashid Hamad Ghadeer Al-Ketbi, who managed to win the battle at a time of 12: 19: 8 minutes, and the second place went to “Manahi” for Rashid Salem Ghadeer Al-Ketbi, and in return came the “stubborn” property of Ghanem Ali Hammouda Al Dhaheri, third.

And “tired” hit a date with the breastplate and won the cup of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the first open production, where it came to the fore to give its owner Ali Hamad Saeed Al Jarboi Al Marri a dear law in a time of 12: 18: 7 minutes, and again «Zaafarana» to Fadel Saif Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and thirdly, it was “Samha” by Saif Suhail bin Nukhirat Al Ameri. Ahmed Sultan Al-Halami crowned the brilliance of his striking slogan at the closing festival, by winning the production rifle of the open-edged folds. Hayad with the slogan Hamad Muhammad Saleh Al-Rashidi, and the third-place holder, “Nebras”, is the successor to Salem Saeed Bin Halukah.