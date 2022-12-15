The place has the smell of incense and the hymn of eternity, when the awareness of the importance of fertilizing the memory with the image of the past and what the hearts of lovers have always pursued are found and felt. Existence is inspired by the dream of those who were here, the childhood of days and the spontaneity of steps, and the instinct of the stars that were the guardians of the courtyards open to the sky, which are innate to read the alphabet In a voice louder than the rustling of a tall palm tree, as the gazelles of Dar Al-Zein graze on the grass of the days and improvise the poem in the book of golden dunes, and tell the two coming the story of a house that was a hotbed of luxury dreams and it will be a story for the young ones who will come and the questions revolve on their lips as if they are soap foam on the soft bodies.

Whoever visits this historical destination feels that it envelops the breeze, and occludes the eyes with the antidote of longings that are pregnant with feelings that only those who know how houses have the pulse of hearts, while they rise, as if they were the gaze in the eyes of a mystic who rose and prostrated to God, then disappeared in Dijour at night asking for a date with Dawn, asking about a covenant that was interrupted, asking about oneself and the image of the Creator in the song of the birds and in the bliss of pleasant evenings. In this house, the house of Muhammad bin Khalifa, I felt that I was wandering in a grassy valley with the planting of those who were pruned, cultivated, and endowed, until I gave them the stirrups of hearts. And the saddles of horses were their habitat and the neighing loyal.

In this house, the white walls are like a chain of glow of values ​​that carried meaning and significance within them, and time was the song of the lavish from the fountain of streams and from the aflaj whose sound was the sound of groaning on the rooftops of the masts in the deep hollow.

In this house, the fringes of history seem to be eyelashes that shade the eyelids of lovers and those who toured the place looking for the secret of steadfastness, and the reasons for steadfastness in landmarks that have become a civilized scene, adorned with miniatures, and mosaics that you rarely find in other places, only because the eye has eyelashes that stand guard over what history has produced, and sewed its coat The velvety fingertips with the poison of a tailor.. A covenant and a promise, a biography and a journey, and a belief in the value of being in time a wave in the ocean, it comes and does not go, and if it goes, it carries with it the whiteness of the bed.

That evening, I tracked down an old dream that had always come upon me suddenly, and after eluding with time, I found myself wandering deeply into a place resembling my mother’s bosom, and a voice resembling my childhood, singing to a past life. Dirt is a game for the little ones, to warm their little paws.

So, thanks to the Arabic Language Center in the Department of Culture and Tourism, which collected the alphabet of the language in the basket of history, so that the Al Ain Book Festival became a bundle of joy, and a bundle of hymns for word lovers.