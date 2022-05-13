His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the leader of the nation and the patron of its march, mourns His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who passed away satisfied and satisfied with his Lord today, Friday, May 13.

His Highness said that the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations lost, with the passing away of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an outstanding leader, a merciful father, a noble teacher and a generous person with his character and giving to his country, his nation and the world.

His Highness added, “With great sadness and sorrow, we lost a great national and Arab symbol, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who was loyal to his country and keen to elevate it until it became one of the greatest nations.”

His Highness said, “The leader of our march and our country has passed away after decades spent serving the country and humanitarian work, leaving the fruits of his white hands ripe wherever you turn.”

He added that the memory of the father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will remain engraved in the heart, mind and conscience after he raised the structure and laid the foundations for progress, prosperity, security and safety throughout the country, following the approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who placed man at the highest ladder. Priorities by providing the best standards of decent living for his countrymen.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, walked on the path of giving and giving and imbibed the values ​​of wisdom, management and generosity and led the nation’s ship towards the bright future, with a heart overflowing with love for this good land and its loyal people and the peoples of the world and an ambitious will and a unique personality in Her humility and wisdom so that people can enjoy a decent life wherever they are.

The great deceased will remain an immortal symbol in the march of the Emirates that will be remembered by generations, generation after generation.

We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.



