Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is a milestone in the history of the Emirates, and an occasion to celebrate the achievements it has achieved in terms of humanitarian work, regionally and globally.

His Highness said: The white hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” and their good effects will remain engraved in the heart and conscience of the people of the nation in particular, and all the peoples of the world to which the hand of goodness extended to Zayed.

He added: Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an annual occasion to launch humanitarian and charitable initiatives through governmental and community activities organized by public, private and civil institutions concerned with charitable and humanitarian work, referring in this regard to the latest global humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State. The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai “may God protect him” represented in the “100 million meals” campaign to provide food support to the needy and needy families in the Arab region, Africa and Asia, and to contribute to overcoming the hunger challenge in the world. His Highness explained that history records the late Sheikh Zayed’s success in transforming humanitarian work into a lifestyle and civilized behavior that the people of the Emirates inherit from generation after generation, and even made it one of the most important dimensions of the state’s foreign policy, which made the UAE at the forefront of the world as the largest donor of foreign aid.

His Highness noted that the efforts of the UAE to combat the emerging Corona pandemic / Covid-19 / at the global level demonstrated the state’s commitment to the vision and humanitarian message that Sheikh Zayed had established, “may God have mercy on him”, which strengthened its position as a humanitarian capital and a station of good and relief for everyone in need. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, will always remain a habitat for giving, goodness and giving support to the brother and friend.