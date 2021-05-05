Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, saluted the Armed Forces on the 45th anniversary of its unification, and its remarkable heroic roles recorded by history with a supply of light, in support of the brothers and preserving security and peace at the regional and global levels, and the tasks they have accomplished to the fullest, in defense of security The homeland and the supreme interests of the Emirates and its people. His Highness said: Our armed forces were and still are the nation’s safety valve and its front line of defense in the face of dangers in various circumstances, preserving the state’s sovereignty, security and development gains witnessed for decades. His Highness praised the historical role of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in unifying the armed forces. He praised the sincere efforts of the wise leadership that follows the path of the late Sheikh Zayed.