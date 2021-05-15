Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, confirmed that the final of His Highness the President of the State Football Cup is the best conclusion of the 2020-2021 season, which was one of the best seasons in Emirates football, with everyone’s testimony.

He said that the final had the best conditions and reasons for the arrival of Al-Ahly youth and victory, the oldest and most famous of the “derbies”, to the final match at the expense of the rest of the competitors, and the Football Association Board of Directors headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid, President of the Federation, directed to organize a celebration commensurate with the importance of the tournament dear to everyone’s hearts, With its great name and high stature, not only to remain in the memory of the hero who will win her cup, but also to celebrate the crowd who will return to the stadiums of Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, after an absence of more than a year, due to the circumstances of facing the “Covid-19” epidemic,

Ibn Hazzam emphasized that the decision to return the public came in a timely manner to complement the joy of celebrating the national occasion, and promised the audience that the closing ceremony would be fun and full of innovative and unusual paragraphs.

Ibn Hazzam appealed to the fans who will attend the match to adhere to all the health protocol instructions, so that all the reasons for enjoying the historical occasion are complete, so that the experience in the next Asian qualifiers continues, and to support “Al-Abyad” in his next fateful matches, and he called on the fans of the two clubs to interact with the event and enjoy the closing ceremony, which It was taken into account to be innovative and fun for everyone who watches it, and motivates the players of the two teams to present a strong match that reflects the development reached by UAE football, and is in line with its slogan and the big name that the precious cup bears, wishing success to all, stressing that the two teams are champions as long as they reach the final match of the tournament.

He concluded his statement by thanking all the strategic partners of the federation and the sponsors who contributed to the success of the football season, as well as the members of the team that worked in the past days around the clock to provide all the reasons for the success of the season’s closing ceremony.