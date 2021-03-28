Al Dhafra Region (WAM)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the conclusion of the first edition of the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship, which started its competitions in Al Mirfa City in Al Dhafra City and was organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association.

The championship was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Society.

The closing ceremony was attended by Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi, Nasser Muhammad Matar Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region Acting, Salem Muhammad Battal Al Marr, Director of the Al Mirfa City Municipality Center, and Hamad Khamis Theban Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Hospitals Al Dhafra, a subsidiary of the “health” company, Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansoori, Director of the Al Dhafra District Police Department, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department in the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural Programs, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company in Al Dhafra Region, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Arab Horse Association, Director The championship, Khalifa Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Aryam Stables, and Vice President of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, and Farhan Saeed Al Hammadi, a representative of Tadweer.

The last day of the championship witnessed strong and exciting competitions during the final rounds, in light of the noisy atmosphere on the beach of the port.

“Ajayib Al Manal” by Fahd Salem Al Zaabi won the golden title of the Fillies Championship, Omar Al-Zaabi, and came in second place “Al-Reem PHM” by Ali Ghanem bin Hamila Al-Mazrouei, while it came in third and won the bronze “Doe K” by Saeed Siddiq Fateh Al-Khaja.

“Manar Al-Hawajer” to Sultan Khalifa Al-Yahyai was crowned with the golden title of foals, leaving the silver title for the Mahra “Miral BD” to Nasser Ahmad Ali bin Dhahi Al Ali, and the third “AJ Badour” came to Adnan Abdullah Shaaban Al-Shehhi.

“RFI Ameerah Al Maktoub”, Ali Ghanem Hamila Al Mazrouei, wore the gold of the mares, and her companion in the stud “Ghala PHM” won the silver, while “Diamond Al Hawajer” by Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri came in third place.

“Mounir KH” by Saud Sultan Al Habsi won the gold medal for the age-old foals, and came in second place for “ELR Challenge” by Muhammad Yusef Muhammad Al-Rasheed, while the bronze went to “Mayada H” by Haitham Muhammad bin Farish al-Kindi.

“SS Mahjoub”, by Muhammad Sultan Al-Yahyai, ​​was crowned with the gold foil, and “Andalusian EA” was awarded to Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri, while “ES Rishiq” by Khaled Saeed Brook Al-Hamiri was satisfied with the bronze position.

Hilal Al-Sayyed raised the gold record of Bin Hamila to 3 titles when he landed the title of the stallions, leaving the silver for “Bahi Jumeirah” by Muhammad Abdul Latif Taha, while the bronze won “SI Al-Mashhar” for the North Wind Stud.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the first-placed champions in the championship.