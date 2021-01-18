Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Foundation for Area Development, in his office at the Emiri Court, chaired the regular meeting of the Foundation during the year 2021.

His Highness reviewed the report on the work accomplished during the year 2020, the latest developments in the work of the community councils in the regions, and listened to a detailed explanation of the executive plans of the Foundation’s projects to determine the development of its working mechanism and activate it effectively in accordance with national standards.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness praised the efforts of the Foundation’s Board of Directors during the past year, stressing the need to intensify efforts, accelerate the pace of project completion, meet the needs of citizens, and improve the quality of government services provided to them.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Engineer Khamis Al Noon, Director General of the Foundation, and members of the Board of Directors.

Documentary video of the efforts of the Crown Prince of Fujairah

Fujairah Government Media Office issued a documentary video reviewing the activities of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah for the year 2020. The video shows how His Highness planted a mangrove tree on Al Aqah Beach in Dibba Al Fujairah, as part of the official celebration of the 49th National Day of the state.

The video shows His Highness attending the ceremony of raising the state flag in the front yard of Rumaila Palace, and the activities of the Fujairah International Arts Festival in its third session, in addition to His Highness attending the Fujairah International Open Taekwondo Championship in its eighth edition. The video reviews the Crown Prince of Fujairah’s tours in all regions of the emirate, his attendance of a range of events that were held in them, his meetings with government institutions departments and his participation in public events related to the citizens of the emirate and the state.