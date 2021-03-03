Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, witnessed yesterday at Al Rumaila Palace the signing of a partnership agreement between the Federation of Trains, the Emirates Nature Society, the Fujairah Environment Authority and the Fujairah Adventure Center, on the occasion of the launch of a program to protect the environment and restore natural habitats in the Al-Bathna area in the Emirate of Fujairah. . The partnership agreement includes three main axes: support for the local community and its growth, environmental protection and biological diversity and its development, and the preservation of the Emirati natural heritage.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah stressed the importance of preserving environmental and biological diversity and the need to preserve the natural heritage in the UAE through the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the government and private sectors, with the participation of the local community, and the application of local and national legislation that focuses on protecting the environment.

His Highness added: “The Emirate of Fujairah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, is working to support environmental activities and launch distinguished national initiatives that would achieve the sustainability of natural resources and spread environmental awareness among members of society.” His Highness praised Etihad Rail’s commitment to be a good neighbor to the communities surrounding the railway network, and that its construction operations will not affect the quality of their lives, but rather enhance them by opening new opportunities that the network will provide at various levels, in addition to job opportunities within the modern and vital railway sector that it will provide. For citizens of the country in a number of fields, and others for eco-tourism. The agreement was signed by Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Railways Affairs Sector at Al Ittihad Company, Laila Mustafa Abdul Latif, Director General of the Emirates Nature Society in Abu Dhabi, Engineer Ali Qasim, Board Member of the Fujairah Environment Authority, and Saeed Al Maamari, Director of the Fujairah Adventure Center, and the agreement was signed. An inspection visit to the irrigation aflaj in Al Bathna Castle, Fujairah. The signing of the agreement was attended by Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Municipalities and Transport Department, a member of the Board of Directors of the Union for Trains, and Muhammad Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, a member of the Board of Directors of the Union for Trains.