Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah – in his office at the Emiri Diwan – witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the Fujairah Cure Company affiliated with the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Works and Global Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer owned by Dubai Industrial Investment Company.

The agreement – which was announced under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and with the support of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection – was signed by Suhail Al Qadi, Director General of the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Work, and Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Director General of the Dubai Industrial Investment Company.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi stressed the importance of developing pharmaceutical industries of all kinds in the UAE by providing an appropriate climate that attracts all institutions and companies operating in this vital and important sector. His Highness called for the need for both parties to the agreement to strengthen joint action and cooperation, in order to achieve more drug security and support the work of local pharmaceutical companies. The signing of the partnership agreement between the two sides comes in parallel with the Fujairah Cure Company’s announcement of the launch of a herbal medicine called MG21, whose efficacy has been confirmed in treating respiratory diseases, promoted and distributed by Global Pharma in the Middle East.

In this regard, Suhail Al-Qadi said: “The signing of the partnership agreement comes within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in implementing the foundation’s plans and expanding its activities in various humanitarian and health fields.” He explained that cooperation with Global Pharma provides an opportunity. For the benefit of its expertise in the distribution and marketing of medical products produced by Fujairah Cure Company. For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani said: “We are pleased to be the beginning of our cooperation with Fujairah Cure Company, through the marketing and distribution of its herbal medicine, whose role will not be limited to the local consumer only, but will also help to strengthen the country’s position and leadership in the field of drug production in the region. This reflects the state’s heritage and its role in promoting the use of traditional herbal medicines. ”

For his part, Dr. Basem Al-Brahma, Director General of Global Pharma, praised the agreement, the efforts of the Fujairah government to activate this partnership, and the support provided by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. It is worth noting that Fujairah Cure Company was newly formed under the umbrella of the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Humanitarian Foundation, while Global Pharma is the leading company in the United Arab Emirates in the field of manufacturing pharmaceuticals and markets safe and effective therapeutic medical products that comply with the highest international standards.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Diwan in the Government of Fujairah, Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Fujairah Medical District.