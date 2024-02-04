His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received the Humanitarian Personality Award for the year 2023 from the President of the International Taekwondo Federation, Dr. Chung Won Shui, in appreciation of His Highness’s humanitarian role in supporting refugee Taekwondo practitioners from around the world.
