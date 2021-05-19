Fujairah (WAM)

HH confirmed Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Crown Prince of Fujairah the importance of the role of cultural and social institutions in supporting the comprehensive development of the state, enhancing cultural and social awareness, and consolidating knowledge values ​​among members of society.

This came when His Highness received the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Social and Cultural Society, headed by Khaled Al-Dhanhani.

His Highness was briefed on the Association’s achievements and its strategic projects, in addition to its new initiatives and activities in the cultural, social, sports and artistic fields, which targeted various groups of society, and were applied through the virtual workshops, intellectual seminars and competitions presented during the past period, and his Highness indicated the importance of continuing such initiatives and activating them. On a permanent basis to ensure that the positive impact and beneficial results are achieved in society.

The members of the Fujairah Social and Cultural Association thanked and appreciated His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his constant support, follow-up and his keenness for the success of the association’s plans and goals, which promote cultural and societal work in the emirate. The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.