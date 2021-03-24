Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, confirmed that the biography of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will remain a source of pride for the Emirates and a message of inspiration for its youth. His Highness said: Our sorrow today is great, due to the loss of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was known for his sincerity in work and dedication to serving people. To his homeland with great energy, his efforts and initiatives extended to all areas, so he was the official who worked with dedication and sincerity in the service of his country and his people. He added that his biography is a source of pride for the UAE, and a message of inspiration to its youth, with its concern for the interests of the state and the affairs of the nation and citizens, and with its richness of wisdom, loyalty and successes in various sectors. He said: History will underline his name on its pages in golden letters, and it will forever remain a distinct and bright imprint in the history of the UAE, and a historical symbol greater than letters and words can describe, and his memory will remain a motive that renews our determination to follow in his footsteps.