Jean Todt completed his third and final term as FIA president in 2021, and will now hand over the reins of the world motorsport body to 60-year-old Mohammed ben Sulayem, elected in today’s vote at the FIA ​​General Assembly.

Ben Sulayem defeated Graham Stoker, who was the vice-president of the FIA ​​under Todt, getting 61.6% of the vote.

“I am very honored to have been elected president of the FIA,” Ben Sulayem wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all of you. I am impressed by the trust you have placed in me and in the team, we are committed to governing in the interest of all members.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to Jean Todt for his leadership over the past 12 years and commend Graham Stoker for his campaign. We look forward to working with all those seeking improvement with this Federation that we all love.”

The new president has a long career as a rally driver, with 14 titles in the Middle East championship, won before moving on to governance. He was the first Arab to be elected to the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council, and previously served as the FIA’s vice president for sport.

He also oversaw the running of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and its addition to the Formula 1 calendar in 2009. His election marks a break with the past as he will be the first non-European president for the FIA.

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year as part of the #ThinkingForward series, ben Sulayem stressed the need to grow motorsport, making it more accessible around the world, expanding regional championships and helping youngsters break out. in racing.

“I intend to create better and more accessible routes for young riders,” said ben Sulayem in July. “This is change. You can’t always repeat what the previous president did, because it won’t work. The challenges are different.”

“As I said, the landscape is changing, but you will not distract me from the main thing: to create better and more accessible paths for young people”.