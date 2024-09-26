His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of empowering national cadres with all the cognitive and training tools that support the directions of comprehensive development work at the level of individuals and institutions, and contribute to enhancing the process of localization in the most important vital sectors.

This came during His Highness’s attendance at the launch of the fifth edition of the “Ithraa” Career Fair for the Financial, Banking and Insurance Sector, organized by the Emirates Institute of Finance in partnership with the Government of Fujairah, represented by the Fujairah Government Excellence Program, at the headquarters of the Double Tree by Hilton Fujairah Hotel, in the presence of His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance.

His Highness pointed out the interest and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in the human resources sector, the requirements for its development, and His Highness’s directives to empower individuals functionally, in order to achieve the potential of the Fujairah Government’s strategic plan and the state’s vision towards building a sustainable and diversified economy based on knowledge investment in human cadres.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah toured the exhibition and visited the pavilions of the participating entities, which showcased the job and training opportunities they provide to young citizens who are high school graduates and holders of bachelor’s degrees in the financial, banking, insurance, business administration, economics and information technology sectors.

His Highness praised the efforts of the participating entities in supporting the field of Emiratisation, noting that this exhibition represents a vital platform for empowering youth and developing their career paths in various sectors, which contributes to promoting and enhancing economic development in the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE.

At the end of his tour of the exhibition, the Crown Prince of Fujairah witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Emirates Institute of Finance and the Fujairah Government Excellence Program. The memorandum was signed by Ms. Noura Al Balushi, Director General of the Institute, and Dr. Suleiman Al Kaabi, Director of the Fujairah Government Excellence Program.

The memorandum stipulates enhancing joint cooperation between the two parties in developing and refining the skills of Emirati cadres, at the level of the public and private sectors in general, and in the financial field in particular, by qualifying UAE citizens to lead the future of the financial sector.

Under the memorandum, the Emirates Institute of Finance will provide training programmes and develop the skills and capabilities of UAE nationals nominated by the Human Resources Department to work in the financial field.

The Human Resources Department will also evaluate and facilitate administrative procedures for those wishing to work in the financial sector.

The exhibition, in which 26 of the most prominent banks, financial institutions and entities in the country are participating, offers a number of job opportunities that aim to accommodate Emirati talents and cadres who aspire to work in the financial, banking, insurance and business administration sectors, with their various specializations in the public and private sectors, in addition to the various opportunities it provides, including scientific support and training, in accordance with what is appropriate for the fields of work and the qualifications of young graduates.

For his part, His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance, stressed the pivotal role played by the Emirates Institute of Finance and the Ithraa Career Fair in embodying the vision of the wise leadership to invest in national cadres and enhance their efforts and participation in the pioneering development process witnessed by the UAE.

His Excellency pointed to the achievements made by Ithraa Exhibition on a regular basis in the various emirates of the country, and said, “Ithraa Exhibition has achieved remarkable success in providing quality job opportunities for citizens in various banking, financial and insurance sectors, and we are proud to see the ambitious sons and daughters of the Emirates in this exhibition, which enhances our commitment to the professional development of Emirati competencies, and providing them with the necessary skills, in line with the requirements of the labor market in this vital sector according to the best international practices.”

The exhibition, in its fifth edition, comes within the “Ithraa” initiative, which aims to support the localization of the financial, banking and insurance sectors by providing 9,375 jobs by 2026-2027, enhancing employment opportunities for citizens, and involving them in enhancing paths to shape the future in these vital sectors of the economy, and enhancing the status of youth and investing in their practical energies, as they are the main element in sustainable development.

The exhibition was launched by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.