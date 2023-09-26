Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of shedding light on the mining sector, examining its future opportunities and global transformations through international dialogue platforms and gatherings of decision-makers in this field, and solving its challenges by proposing and deliberating innovative and sustainable solutions.

This came during his attendance at the opening of the eighth session of the Fujairah International Mining Forum and the accompanying exhibition, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, under the slogan “Mining Investment… Sustainable Development,” organized by the Fujairah Natural Resources Foundation. And the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE, in the presence of Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director General of the Fujairah E-Government Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed. Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, His Excellency Minister Khaled Battal Al-Najm, Minister of Industry and Minerals of the Republic of Iraq, Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs, and Ahmed bin Mohammed Faqih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Control and Compliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah referred to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for the mineral wealth sector in the emirate, and the encouragement of mining investment in it by keeping pace with global trends, based on its importance in supporting the national economy, and its pivotal contribution to achieving the goals of Comprehensive and sustainable development of the state. His Highness stressed the global position of the Emirate of Fujairah in the field of mining industries as an attractive investment destination in this sector, stressing the importance of the forum in enhancing its leadership and contribution to supporting the mining sector, and supporting the trends of the “Year of Sustainability” and the state’s efforts in the field of climate action and resource sustainability.

His Highness noted the need to benefit from the opportunities and experiences that will be presented in the forum’s sessions, and learn about successful practices that will contribute to supporting the state’s vision and directions related to preserving mineral wealth resources and ensuring their environmental sustainability.

Engineer Saif Ghobash, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said in a speech he delivered at the opening of the forum: The UAE, through the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, is keen to support and encourage investment in the mining sector, by updating legislation and laws related to industry, renewable energy and mining, and preparing a mineral wealth strategy in the country with the aim of raising the value of the domestic product from mining and manufacturing industries and increasing the percentage of companies operating in this sector. Attracting mining investments to the Emirates, focusing on the use of renewable energy, and exploiting modern technologies to reach the country’s goals for climate change and reducing emissions.

For his part, Engineer Mohammed Saif Al-Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Natural Resources Foundation, said in his speech that the forum keeps pace with the country’s successes in hosting prominent international specialized events, especially with the country approaching hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Change. Climate (COP28) next November, stressing that this year’s edition of the forum is characterized by the launch of an award for the best sustainable mining practices for establishments operating in the mining sector in the Emirate of Fujairah, with the aim of stimulating environmental innovation and achieving sustainable development.

For his part, Engineer Adel Saqr Al-Saqr, Director General of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining, stressed in his speech during the opening…the role of the organization in developing the Arab mining sector through supportive digital projects that serve the development of this sector and support the Arab mining system, praising the objectives of the forum in harmonizing and supporting strategies. Climate action globally.

The launch of the forum was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a number of CEOs, managers, experts and specialists in the mining and industry sector.

The future of mining

The Fujairah International Mining Forum aims to discuss the future of mining and investment opportunities in it. It also discusses, over two days, global trends towards digital transformation in mining projects, and provides the opportunity to learn about the best practices of Arab and international companies and institutions in this field.