Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, members of the Fujairah Youth Council, on the occasion of the International Youth Day. During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the council’s initiatives and achievements that targeted the youth category in the Emirate of Fujairah, through various projects and activities that contribute to developing their awareness and enhancing their participation in the country’s comprehensive development process. His Highness praised the achievements of the Fujairah Youth Council and its hard work to develop the youth work sector in the emirate, stressing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to pay attention to the youth category and encourage them to participate actively in society. The members of the Council expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his interest in the youth and for providing them with continuous support.