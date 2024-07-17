Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan, Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Barakat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club, First Vice President of the International Chess Federation, and members of the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the club’s strategic plan and objectives for the next four years, 2024-2028, which aim to spread the culture of chess in society, create a suitable sporting environment for practicing the game, in addition to exploring more talents and honing their skills through various programs and initiatives.

During the meeting, the report on the fifth Fujairah International Chess Championship was reviewed, as well as the club’s most prominent achievements over the past ten years, its participation inside and outside the country, and the club’s winning of the UAE Open Chess Championship Cup for Men for the second year in a row.

His Highness praised the club’s efforts aimed at spreading and developing the game of chess locally and globally, stressing the importance of mental games in investing the energies of creative people in society.

His Highness pointed out the interest of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in providing the necessary facilities to support this intellectual sport and enhance the country’s presence in various types of sports.

On behalf of the President of the International Chess Federation, Dr. Abdullah Al Barakat presented the International Chess Federation Shield and the Fifth Fujairah International Chess Endurance Championship Shield.

Al Barakat expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his support of the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club, which contributes to raising the level of sports and culture in the region.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club team.