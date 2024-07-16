Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met in his office at the Emiri Diwan, Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajri, Director General of the General Authority of Sports in the country.

His Highness congratulated Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajri on assuming the management of the Authority, wishing him success in his duties.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on a number of developmental sports projects that the Authority is working on in the sports field at the local and international levels.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the Fujairah government’s keenness to enhance efforts aimed at developing the sports sector and its initiatives inside and outside the country, pointing to the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in providing sports infrastructure enablers in the emirate, in line with the objectives of the Fujairah Emirate’s strategic plan and the country’s comprehensive development vision.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah praised the tireless efforts of the General Sports Authority in caring for sports initiatives and spreading and developing them at the state level, noting the importance of cooperation between sports institutions and the Authority, towards upgrading the pillars of sports work at all levels.

For his part, Ghanem Al Hajri expressed his thanks to His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his continuous support for sports and athletes, stressing the Authority’s readiness to support the development of sports projects in Fujairah and enhance the emirate’s sporting status at the global level.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.