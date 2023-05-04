Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met in his office at the Emiri Diwan, a number of distinguished students affiliated with the Knights Council, affiliated to the Fujairah Socio-Cultural Society.

His Highness congratulated the students who won local and international prizes, and His Highness listened to an explanation from them about their experiences in the competitions, and the nature of their participation in them inside and outside the country.

His Highness praised the role of the Fujairah Social and Cultural Association in establishing the Knights Council initiative, and encouraging students and children to join it in support of their talents and creativity in various fields. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, referred to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to pay attention to initiatives directed at the children and young people, in a way that contributes to empowering them in the future in building the country, and continuing its comprehensive development path.

The members of the Knights Council expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, for their happiness at the reception, and His Highness’ constant support and encouragement for them to continue the journey of excellence and creativity. The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Ahmed Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Social and Cultural Association.