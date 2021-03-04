Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, issued a decision appointing Asilah Abdullah Ali Mualla Al Hashemi as Director General of the Environment Authority in Fujairah.

The Resolution – No. 2 of 2021 – stipulates that Assila Abdullah Ali Mualla Al-Hashemi shall manage the Authority’s technical, administrative and financial affairs in accordance with the Authority’s law, regulations, regulations, decisions of the Crown Prince and the Board of Directors, and that she will be responsible for proposing work plans, programs and priorities for their implementation, in addition to representing the Commission with the authorities. Governmental institutions, scientific institutions, competent authorities and other concerned bodies.