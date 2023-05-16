His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the role of the humanities in enriching and enlightening the human mind, in perceiving the present and understanding the future, analyzing social phenomena and highlighting the authentic values ​​that elevate human awareness and the essence of his existence on earth.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness, the headquarters of the House of Philosophy in Fujairah, in the presence of Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, representatives of cultural and academic institutions from inside and outside the country, and a group of Arab and foreign philosophers who hold UNESCO chairs in philosophy. And a gathering of prominent cultural figures and people of social and political concern.

His Highness referred to the role of cultural institutions in supporting the humanities and enhancing their position and importance in shaping and developing the awareness of societies, stressing the keenness of the Emirate of Fujairah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to develop the cultural work sector and enhance the intellectual and creative capabilities of individuals. Society through knowledge, research and practice, with the aim of continuing the country’s prosperity in human knowledge, and achieving its vision in the field of intellectual and civilizational openness among the peoples of the world.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Barqawi, Dean of the House of Philosophy, said – in his speech during the opening ceremony – that the House of Philosophy is the center of enlightenment from Fujairah to the capitals of philosophy in the world.

He added that the civilization of any nation cannot exist without philosophy, noting the enlightening role and wise vision of the UAE, and announcing the launch of the Fujairah Philosophical Dictionary as the first Arabic-specific dictionary, and the holding of a round table in which invited philosophers will discuss a number of philosophical topics.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Samahi, Director of the House of Philosophy, emphasized that the House of Philosophy is a cultural institution that reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, regarding the need to pay attention to pioneering cultural projects and qualitative ideas that enhance the state’s position in the culture sector, and also embodies the support of And the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to consolidate the values ​​of science and knowledge and spread them among the members of society.

He added that the House of Philosophy addresses all age groups, starting with children, as it includes a specialized and accredited work team in philosophical education for children, passing through the youth and dedicating a philosophical encyclopedia for them, up to the series of philosophical youth books that are concerned with raising philosophical issues of interest to young people and bringing the concepts of philosophy closer to them. And there is no end to the books of specialized philosophical questions, and the Fujairah Philosophical Dictionary.

The opening ceremony of the headquarters included a screening of a film about the House of Philosophy and the sections it contains, and the Egyptian musician Mustafa Saeed played sung compositions of the poems of the most famous poets of Arabic literature.

The House of Philosophy includes the Al-Kindi Hall equipped with the latest and most advanced technologies, the Al-Barqawi Philosophical Library, which will contain fifty thousand philosophical books, the Children’s Center, which contains an equipped theatre, and the House of Philosophy Museum, which is the first of its kind in the region and which will be established in cooperation with the Department of Philosophy at the University of Milan. And the room of the Fujairah Philosophical Circle, which includes twenty philosophers from the Arab world.