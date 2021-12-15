His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the state’s keenness and continuous efforts to address the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and to provide supporting resources to raise the efficiency of the health sector in the country, referring to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to provide the finest services. Medical facilities in the Emirate’s health facilities, in line with the state’s strategy to contain the crisis by providing all forms of support and organizing preventive measures in accordance with the highest international standards.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness, the “Covid-19 Comprehensive Center” at its permanent headquarters in the Fujairah Exhibition Center, which was established by the Emergency and Crisis Team in Fujairah and under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection represented by the Fujairah Medical District.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, toured the center’s facilities and various departments, which were designed according to the best precautionary measures and approved medical procedures.

The center aims to supplement the work of the medical sector in the emirate, and includes two main halls, where the first hall provides examination and vaccination services, while the second hall is allocated to provide other treatment services.

The Examination and Vaccination Department contains 14 areas for registration and examination, rooms for nursing, evaluating cases and taking vital signs, a doctor’s room and 4 rooms for short stays to follow up on cases that require medical follow-up, in addition to a laboratory room for conducting blood tests and examining Covid-19, a radiology room, a pharmacy, and installing watches for the injured.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, praised the efforts of health institutions in the country, stressing their vital role in strengthening the health sector work system to keep pace with global competitive indicators, and providing medical services as a strategic priority for community members.

The opening was attended by Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Fujairah, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, and Director of Fujairah Medical District, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Saeed, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Muhammad Saif Al Afkham, and a number of directors in the Fujairah government and officials in the health and medical sector in the Ministry of Health in the Emirate.



